Filming for the sequel to the Roman epic Gladiator has been taking place on Devil’s Dyke.

Crews wearing hoodies with the slogan Gladiator II and extras dressed as Roman centurions were spotted on the downs last weekend.

The Mail has also published pictures of one of the film’s stars, Paul Mescal, also in period military costume and covered in fake blood.

Mescal stars as Lucius Verus, the son of Lucilla, one of the main characters of the original film, who returns in the sequel.

It’s thought the scenes were reshoots, as filming was believed to have wrapped in January. Other locations include Malta and Morocco.