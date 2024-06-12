The council’s new cabinet has been accused of leaving opposition councillors in the dark and preventing them from being able to properly represent voters and taxpayers.

One long-serving councillor said that the set up was absurd and outrageous and akin to a dictatorship, with opposition councillors given too little time to consider reports.

There was an artificial cap on the number of questions that councillors could ask at monthly cabinet meetings and other limitations to prevent the proper scrutiny of decision-making on behalf of residents.

A councillor from another opposition party said: “There is no detail. I don’t see how this is increasing transparency and it actively hinders accountability.”

Her comments reflected the law governing council cabinets which says that the “objective … is to deliver greater efficiency, transparency and accountability”.

Brighton and Hove City Council voted to scrap its policy-making committees at the annual council meeting last month and to replace them with a 10-strong cabinet to take most key decisions.

At Brighton Town Hall, the Labour council leader Bella Sankey said that the changes would enhance public engagement, streamline council decision-making and bring more openness, accountability and effective overview and scrutiny.

Labour has a majority on the council, with 38 of the 54 seats, so the change went through despite objections from the opposition Greens and Conservatives.

The latest criticisms follow publication of the first “forward plan” which sets out the key decisions to be taken at the first meeting of the new cabinet in just over a fortnight.

Opposition councillors were shocked and disappointed by the lack of information about the dozen key decisions due to be taken.

The decisions could commit the council to spending more than £100 million, affecting homes, jobs and the education of vulnerable children.

And while more information is due to be released later next week, there are concerns that it will be too little too late.

Until Labour took over at the local elections in May last year, the leading opposition councillors on each policy committee were offered briefings about a week before the publication of agenda papers.

They would also receive draft copies of each committee’s agenda and reports, giving them enough time and information to ask relevant questions, in keeping with the constitutional importance of opposition in British democracy and politics.

Under the new arrangements, opposition councillors – many of whom have full-time jobs – will have about 48 hours or less to read reports and then draft and submit questions.

They will be limited to two questions each and, unlike previously, they will not be allowed to ask supplementary questions.

Conservative councillor Anne Meadows said that opposition members were not being given enough time to respond to cabinet papers.

She said that the council’s forward plan included only a heading and a sentence or two about the decision to be taken.

Councillor Meadows, deputy leader of the Conservatives, criticised the limit on asking questions about just two items, given that the first cabinet meeting was likely to take significantly more than two decisions.

She said: “It’s absurd! There is no clarity, a complete lack of information and, to cap it all, no time to participate or contribute to the decision-making process.

“Two days to be able to read and understand each item, with no time to ask officers for clarity, etc, and then put in that you wish to speak to cabinet on an item and to cap it all you are prohibited from speaking on more than two items? Dictatorship all the way!

“I can’t believe that other local authorities don’t allow proper participation from backbench councillors in their processes.

“It’s bad enough that we are in cabinet but to effectively cancel opposition councillors from representing their constituents appropriately is outrageous.”

Green councillor Chloë Goldsmith said: “It’s helpful to know what’s coming up in advance but it’s not as though there’s any real improvement on the committee system in terms of how soon we know things.

“There is no detail. I don’t see how this is increasing transparency.”

One frustration was trying to find the forward plan on the council’s website. Councillor Goldsmith said: “At the very least, the forward plan needs to be accessible from the home page of the democracy part of the website.

“If Labour are saying this is supposed to be a big step forward for transparency, it should be easy to access for anyone.

“Also, as we’re switching to a new system, there needs to be an explanation of what the forward plan is, as is the case for cabinet and scrutiny committees.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that she was restricted to asking questions on just one item at each cabinet meeting.

Independent councillor Peter Atkinson was perplexed at the lack of information in the forward plan. He said: “Why doesn’t it say anything? Why aren’t there any documents there? There’s nothing there.”

Another Independent councillor Samer Bagaeen said that councillors had not been given any details when the first forward plan email arrived.

Councillor Bagaeen said: “All the email said was ‘here is the link’ without any cover note or explanation of what it is.”

Items in the forward plan and on the cabinet agenda are likely to affect people in two or more electoral wards or to have a “significant impact” on the council’s budget, costing more than £1 million.

The headings in the first edition of the forward plan mention the A259 seafront cycle lane, the council’s budget and the future of Homewood College, an underperforming special school in Brighton.

Other items include emergency housing, a loan agreement with the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust and the sale of commercial and residential properties.

The deputy leader of the council, Jacob Taylor, said: “The first cabinet meeting includes a number of important decisions for discussion – from a grants programme for the community and voluntary sector to consideration of the final budget position for 2023-24.

Councillor Taylor, who is also the cabinet member for finance and city regeneration, said: “This is an exciting new era for the council and one which we believe will not only lead to more efficient and effective decision-making, helping us deliver on the priorities of local people and businesses, but also see more residents actively engage in local democracy.”

The cabinet is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Thursday 27 June. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.