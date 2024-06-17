A Brighton school which was due to close next month will now stay open until Christmas after not all children were able to find another place.

Of the 11 children still at St Bartholomew’s School, 102 have now got places at other schools. The council says none of their families have turned down a place.

But nine still haven’t been offered a place anywhere else. Brighton and Hove News understands several of these are children with special educational needs.

After Brighton and Hove City Council voted to close the school, its governors appealed to the Office of the Schools Adjudicator (OSA).

On Friday, head Katie Blood and chair of governors Father Ben Eadon wrote to parents to tell them the OSA has given them another six months to remain open.

The letter said: “Although we would have rather the school remained open indefinitely, we are delighted that the OSA understood our concerns about the timescales and how this may affect the school community, particularly those who are more vulnerable.

“Parents/carers now have the opportunity to decide when their children should transition to their new school in September 2024 or after Christmas, in January 2025.

“If you are happy with the place your child has for September, the advice is that they should leave St Bartholomew’s when term ends in July and start their new school in September.

“However, if you have concerns about the place they have been allocated or have other reasons that a later transition would be more convenient, your child is welcome to stay at St Bartholomew’s until the end of December 2024.”

A council spokesman said: “The decision to close St Bartholomew’s Primary School has been very difficult and we acknowledge this has been a painful process for children, families and staff at the school.

“We are pleased to now be in a position where the decision has been reviewed by the Office of the Schools Adjudicator and there is now a clear timeline in place for everyone to work towards.

“Of the 111 pupils currently on roll at the school, 102 have been allocated a place at a new school for September which their parents have accepted. No offers of school places have been turned down.

“There are 9 pupils who have not been allocated a place at a new school for September whose parents have not yet indicated their preference for an alternative school. We are working with school staff to identify the best option for these children.

“We will continue to work closely with the school to support pupils to make sure the moves to new schools are as positive as possible for them and their families.”

The OSA’s report has not yet been published on its website.

St Bart’s appealed the council’s decision with the OSA in March. The other school set for closure, St Peter’s in Portslade, did not appeal and will close as planned next month.

Three Brighton schools earmarked to reduce their intake from September 2025 also appealed the council’s decision. Those appeals, which were submitted after the St Bart’s appeal, have yet to be decided.