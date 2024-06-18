Senior councillors are expected to start the process of closing a special school in Brighton at the first meeting of the new cabinet next week.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Councillors will decide whether to go ahead with a statutory consultation on the proposed closure of Homewood College.”

The consultation is the first formal chance for the public to have their say about the proposed closure which follows a series of poor Ofsted reports.

The council said: “Homewood College is a small specialist school for secondary pupils with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

“The school was rated ‘inadequate’ following an Ofsted inspection in December 2021.

“It has received four monitoring visits since and despite the efforts of school leaders, staff and the council, the school has not made sufficient improvement and has remained ‘inadequate’.

“The school has also been subject to an ‘academy order’ since February 2022 but no academy trust has been identified to sponsor the school.”

The council has stopped placing children at Homewood College and is finding other places for existing pupils.

The result is that the council-run special school is not expected to have any pupils at the start of the new school year in September.

The council said: “Earlier this year, the council consulted with parents and carers of pupils at Homewood College and school staff about proposals to stop admissions to the school and find alternative educational placements for the pupils currently attending.

“Parents and carers have been fully involved in planning alternative arrangements for their children.

“The council is committed to ensuring the educational needs of every child on roll at Homewood are fully considered.

“No further places have been commissioned at the school from September 2024.

“Pupils who are currently on roll at the school will be moved to more appropriate SEMH provision in line with their needs. Parents and carers are fully involved in this process.

“Homewood College is expected to have no pupils attending from September and the proposal going to cabinet for approval is to begin the formal process to close the school by the end of December 2024.

“If agreed by councillors, the first stage of the statutory process on the proposed closure of Homewood College will begin with a formal consultation which starts on Monday 8 July and will run until Thursday 5 September.

“A further report would then be presented to the cabinet in late September detailing the responses to the consultation and making recommendations about the next steps.”

A report to the cabinet about the proposal is due to be published tomorrow (Wednesday 19 June) and the first meeting of the cabinet is scheduled for 2pm on Thursday 27 June at Hove Town Hall.

The council said: “Homewood College is a local authority maintained school and has a governing board who are responsible for the day-to-day running of the school, including the delivery of education.

“The council has a role in commissioning placements for pupils with ‘education, health and care plans’.

“The council is also bringing a report outlining a new model of provision for pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs to the same cabinet meeting.

“This will offer more flexible and more inclusive option for pupils with SEMH in the city.”