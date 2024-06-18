The House Of Love and The Primitives have announced that they will be sharing the bill at a forthcoming concert in Brighton. The event, which has been organised by AGMP Concerts, will be happening at the Chalk venue in Pool Valley, Brighton on Thursday 5th December and is one of several such events happening up and down the country. Tickets for these concerts are on sale now and can be located HERE.

The House Of Love were one of the great bands of the proto-Britpop era of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Following their critically acclaimed 1988 Creation Records’ debut, The House Of Love signed to Fontana Recordings the following year and embarked on four years of non-stop recording and touring that would take them into the mainstream.

Early singles such as ‘Shine On’, ‘Christine’ and ‘Destroy The Heart’ were followed in the Fontana years with more classics such as ‘Never’, ‘I Don’t Know Why I Love You’, ‘Beatles and the Stones’, ‘Shine On (new version)’, ‘The Girl With The Loneliest Eyes’, ‘Crush Me’ and more.

Fronted by indiepop blonde bombshell Tracy Tracy, The Primitives emerged from the independent scene of the mid-80s that also spawned The Jesus and Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, The Wedding Present, and Primal Scream.

Their widely acclaimed first album, ‘Lovely’, made them the UK’s indie darlings, while the huge success of the single ‘Crash’ saw them cross over to a mass audience. Lovely also featured the singles ‘Thru The Flowers’, ‘Stop Killing Me’, ‘Way Behind Me’ and ‘Out Of Reach’.

