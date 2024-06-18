The Magic Numbers are an UK-based four piece comprising two pairs of siblings (Romeo and Michele Stodart, Sean and Angela Gannon) who are known for their unique harmonies, melodic hooks, songwriting craftsmanship and timeless sound.

Their Mercury Prize-nominated self-titled debut album was released in 2005 to outstanding critical acclaim, and contained top ten hit singles such as ‘Forever Lost’, ‘Love Me Like You’ and ‘Love Is A Game’. It went on to sell over a million copies worldwide, making them one of the nation’s best-loved bands. They have earned a reputation for their exciting and uplifting live performances, leading them to tour the world, building a loyal fan base, as well as supporting the likes of Neil Young, Brian Wilson, Radiohead, The Flaming Lips, The Who, U2, Elbow and Bright Eyes amongst many others. The Magic Numbers have released five successful albums to

date, and are currently working on new music.

The band have also become known for their collaborations with a diverse range of artists over the years – from Romeo writing and producing songs for the late Jane Birkin, Natalie Imbruglia, Ren Harvieu to co-writing ‘Close Your Eyes’ with the Chemical Brothers for their Grammy-Award-winning album ‘Push The Button’, and producing Billy Bragg’s most recent album. His sister, Michele Stodart has released three critically acclaimed solo albums, and is also an award-winning artist and collaborator.

The Magic Numbers’ outstanding musicianship, blood harmonies and skillfully crafted songs make them a truly unique, exciting and unmissable live band. They continue to tour the world building their audiences and explore new ground in the studio together producing albums.

Music fans in Brighton will be able to catch The Magic Numbers playing live at the Concorde 2 on Friday 31st January 2025, courtesy of Lout Promotions, as part of their 13-date UK winter tour. Tour dates and tickets can be found HERE and Brighton concert tickets can be located HERE and HERE.

