Long-awaited work on the Madeira Terrace could be set back months after delays in securing a building contractor to start the first phase of its restoration.

Brighton and Hove City Council told Brighton and Hove News last month it was still working towards starting work on the terraces this summer, with a contractor due to be appointed by the end of May.

But this week, it said the tender process was still ongoing and the intention was now to start work “this year”.

The first phase had already been delayed and scaled back from 40 arches to 28 last year because of inflation. The reasons for the latest delays have not been revealed because of “commercially sensitive information”.

in May, Brighton and Hove News was sent a statement from Councillor Julie Cattell, lead member for major projects, which said: “We are absolutely committed to restoring Madeira Terrace and continuing to work towards work starting on site later in the summer.

“Renovating Madeira Terrace is a highly specialist and complex restoration project. The tender assessment process takes three months and will close at the end of May.

“This involves a lot of commercially sensitive information which we are not able to comment on publicly in the meantime, but we will update residents as soon as we can and hope to announce the next steps in early June.”

Today, a spokesperson for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We are fully committed to the restoration of Madeira Terrace and are currently in the tender process for the first stage, which has taken slightly longer than initially thought.

“We now expect to be in a position to update residents next month.

“Our intention is to begin the restoration work this year and will confirm a start date when we announce the outcome of the tender process.”

