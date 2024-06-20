One of the wildest concerts that the Brighton & Hove News covered just prior to the first lockdown came courtesy of Manningtree post punk 8-piece cult icons Dingus Khan who were putting on a raucous affair at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road on 27th February 2020.

It was a busy night that night as also performing upstairs was Emily Capell, who no doubt would have been more than aware of the shenanigans going on downstairs. Our account of the Dingus Khan set included the following information:

I had not witnessed any of tonight’s bands before, although I had been tipped off that headliners Dingus Khan were going to be a bit of a riot, especially as they had three drummers. I think the word ‘bit’ was a gross underestimation, as they whipped the rammed crowd up into one massive frenzy, the likes of which I haven’t witnessed before at this exact downstairs location. God knows what the Emily Capell punters were thinking upstairs? There was no way in the world that they would not be able to feel the vibrations through the floor and the mass jollity taking place beneath them.

Dingus Khan are listed as a sextet, but tonight there were no less that eight of them, all crammed into the little corner of the room, not that all of them stayed there for the full duration of the set! Their official lineup is listed as Mick Squalor, Josh Court, Tom Armstrong, Adam Toms, Gaz Burney and Ben Ward. Tonight they were joined by Krista Lynch on bass and Nick drums. I am told that there was also a Paul on drums as well and so I’m not sure who was missing, anyway there were eight of them performing tonight. Seven of which were clad in white boiler suits and the lead singer was wearing black…

Want to read more about this gig review? Then click HERE.

In the meantime, now is your chance to witness Dingus Khan do their thing, as they will be touring the UK at the end of October and into November with the final date being here in Brighton at the popular Green Door Store on Friday 15th November, courtesy of Scruff Of The Neck promoters. Tickets for this Brighton gig can be purchased HERE.

More on Dingus Khan HERE.