Ikea says it will be moving into the empty Debenhams unit in Churchill Square “soon”.

The retail giant, whose parent company Ingka Centres bought the shopping centre last year, has just applied to build a new click and collect area in its car park.

It also wants to replace a rooftop plant.

A planning statement wwritten by consultancy Quod, part of Ikea’s application to Brighton and Hove City Council, says: “The proposed click and collect facility will be accommodated in a 425sqm extension to the former Debenham’s store, which is soon to be reoccupied by Ikea.”

It says internet retail sales now represent almost 30% of the company’s total sales in the UK, leading to it rolling out more click and collect hubs to support this.

And it says having one in Brighton means customers living here will no longer have to travel to existing pick up points in Burgess Hill and Shoreham, which are only accessible by car.

The application’s design and access statement, written by SRA Architects, says: “The click and collect service provides customers with a more convenient option for collecting their goods, aimed at those customers who are not looking for the full IKEA shopping experience but wish to simply collect their goods and go.

“The facility includes a back of house order preparation and storage area, which is connected to a small customer-facing reception with a short dwelling time.

“As the model is based on the advance purchase of goods online, no transactions will take place within the facility.

“Instead, customers can place an order at home or on the go and then collect from the dedicated C&C facility the next day; the option to choose a preferred location and next day collection slot is provided at checkout online.

“Once the order is ready, an email is received with instructions on how to make the collection. The customer can then visit their agreed collection location and method, at a time to suit them.

“The click and collect facility is a new, distinct facility integrated into the well established components of the IKEA store model. As a result, new jobs are created, with the opportunity to benefit from the excellent career opportunities offered by IKEA.”

The click and collect extension, which includes 23 parking bays, will replace 66 existing parking spaces.

The application also says that as the plans will be in the middle of the multi-storey car park and on the roof, they will have little visual impact.

Brighton and Hove News asked Ikea if there was a more specific estimate of when the new store might open, but has not yet received a response.