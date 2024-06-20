Five candidates are standing in a by-election in Brunswick and Adelaide for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 4 July 2024.

The seat became vacant when Labour councillor Jilly Stevens resigned because of ill health.

The five candidates are Alice Burton (Labour), Jamie Gillespie (Independent), Claire Lachlan (Liberal Democrat), Ollie Sykes (Green) and Chris Woodley (Brighton and Hove Independent).

Each candidate has answered questions about local issues and why electors should vote for them.

Here are the responses from Claire Lachlan, 55, a pensions specialist.

…

Why do you want to be a councillor and how are you qualified for the role?

I have wanted to be a councillor for some years, particularly since I became more involved with local planning proposals.

I’ve also been supporting residents affected by issues with healthcare, specifically mental health.

I have managed to alter the designs of some projects and obtain mental health support for locals where initially none was provided.

I am keen to collect residents’ opinions and points of view before deciding and driving through change.

…

What are the three key issues for voters in Brunswick and Adelaide?

Issues with anti-social behaviour

For Adelaide Crescent, there are still problems with flooding

Parking and the cost of parking permits

…

If elected, would you put ward before party in the event of a conflict – or the other way round?

I am fortunate that, as a Liberal Democrat, local issues are always of importance.

Within the Liberal Democrat party, policies can be proposed by grassroots members to make changes at a national level.

…

What would you do to tackle the area’s housing challenges and problems?

I’d look to identify those areas where more housing can be provided – particularly where houses have been left unused for some time.

I’d help tenants stuck in sub-standard housing, helping them with landlords and making sure homes are made habitable.

I’d also look to assist where residents are affected by anti-social behaviour by inconsiderate residents.

…

How will you have any influence now the council has ditched committees for a cabinet?

Driving through change is never easy but, through petitions and pressure, change can be brought about.

I would look to ensure that the residents of Brunswick and Adelaide will be heard by the right council members.

…

How would you measure your success as a councillor?

My measure of success is simple. If I can solve the problems affecting residents, then I will feel like I am doing a good job.

My goals are to resolve the local issues with anti-social behaviour, flooding and parking.

…

Polling stations are due to be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 4 July. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.