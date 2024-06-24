Dreadzone are a British dub reggae electronic trip hop house music group formed in 1993 in London by ex-Big Audio Dynamite drummer Greg Roberts and musician Tim Bran. They have thus far released eight studio albums, two live albums, and two compilations.

Dreadzone have now announced that they will be dropping their forthcoming ninth studio album on 4th October and that it’s appropriately titled ‘Nine’. It’s a reflection of the last 5 years – a culmination of growing and re-inventing the Dread sound. Always aware of the span of time that moves on, never knowing where the end of the road is but travelling towards a heroic destination.

After celebrating the band’s 30-year anniversary last year, ‘Nine’ welcomes the next phase of Dread with nine songs about redemption and division, love and loss and journeys inside, and around the earth. The album treads into new territories but still connects with the ambience of early Dreadzone albums.

At the helm is producer, founder, writer and drummer Greg Dread with bass-master Leo Williams plus Bazil on technology and Blake Roberts on guitar with new faces and voices joining Earl 16 and Spee on this record. ‘Nine’ also features LSK (Faithless), Cheshire Cat (Leftfield), Zoe Devlin (Alabama 3), Emma Gillespie and Donna Mckevitt – the voice from Second light returning. Don Letts and Tim Bran also return to contribute lyrically and sonically.

The nine new tunes are: ‘Conqueror’, ‘Lost And Found’, ‘Down the Road’, ‘Nightfall’, ‘Northern Lights’, ‘Magic Earth’, ‘Return To The Garden’, ‘Adrift’ and ‘Last Song’. The album can be pre-ordered HERE.

In support of this forthcoming long-player Dreadzone have announced a number of concert dates across the length and breadth of the country. The first of these will be here in Sussex at The Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham-by-Sea on Friday 6th September and we have been informed that this will be a standing concert which is absolutely ideal for fans to have a little boogie! After Shoreham, Dreadzone will be thrilling audiences in Torquay, London, Norwich, Bedford, Leeds, Kidderminster, York, Bristol, Tenby, Frome, Nottingham, Birmingham and finally at Portsmouth on Saturday 14th December.

Tickets for all concerts will be going on sale at 10am on Wednesday 26th June from SeeTickets.com as well as www.dreadzone.com and also the various venues.

