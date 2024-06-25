A Brighton house built for a duke which later became a party house for Hollywood stars is on the market for £3.5 million

A blue plaque was put on the Regency house in Marine Parade to mark when it was home to Sir Terence Rattigan in the swinging sixties.



He entertained stars of the stage and screen including Sir Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh.

One of his changes was installing a grand wooden spiral staircase, reclaimed from a Kensington yard, which allowed him to make a dramatic entrance when greeting his guests.



It was later owned by Tony Hancock’s brother Roger, a talent agent who represented Peter Sellers, Spike Milligan, Eric Sykes and Frankie Howerd.

He sold it in 2016 to its current owners, who have turned the basement flat into a holiday let, keeping the Art Deco cinema room and bar installed by Mr Hancock.



It has been used by UK and foreign TV and film companies for location filming.

The house is being marketed by Aston Vaughan and the full listing can be seen here.