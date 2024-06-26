A Brighton man has been charged with affray and having knuckledusters after a disturbance at the football fan zone by St Peter’s Church last Thursday (20 June).

Billy White was arrested towards the end of the 1-1 draw between England and Denmark at the Euro 2024 finals. The match was being screened at the fan zone.

White, 25, of Alfriston Close, Whitehawk, appeared before Brighton magistrates on Saturday (22 June) and he was bailed to appear before a crown court judge next month.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses, information and footage as they continue to investigate the incident.

The force said: “Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information over a disturbance at the Euro 2024 Fan Park in Brighton.

“The incident inside the park happened at about 6.40pm on Thursday 20 June.

“Officers attended and a 25-year-old man was arrested in Richmond Parade near by.

“Police can confirm that Billy White, 25, of Alfriston Close, Brighton, was charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and one count of affray.

“He appeared before magistrates and has been bailed to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday 22 July.

“Sussex Police officers are carrying out patrols and working with partners including the security team at the fan park.

“This is to ensure that everyone attending the events has a safe and enjoyable experience.

“Police investigating want anyone with information or footage relating to the incident to contact us.

“You can make a report to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1172 of 20/06.”