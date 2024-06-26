Six candidates are standing for election to parliament to represent the Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven constituency on Thursday 4 July 2024.

The six candidates are Valerie Gray (Social Democratic Party), Elaine Hills (Green), Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrats), Khobi Vallis (Conservative), Emma Wall (Independent) and Chris Ward (Labour).

Each candidate answered questions submitted by voters. Here are the answers from the Liberal Democrat candidate Stewart Stone, 65, who works in coaching, training and recruitment.

…

Why do you want to be an MP and how are you qualified for the role?

I grew up in Brighton and returned here over three years ago. I’m passionate about this city and would be proud to represent residents in Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven.

I believe I have the skills, knowledge and experience to both listen to and act in the best interests of those who live here, based on my values of fairness and equality of opportunity.

I’ve set up community groups here and have campaigned on local issues, including the Gasworks development.

Our political system is broken. I’ll fight hard for social justice and improved living standards for all.

…

If elected, how would you deal with performance and pricing problems in privatised utilities such as the water companies, railways, energy companies and the Royal Mail?

Particularly relevant for our city, Southern Water needs to be far more accountable at a senior level to end the frightening amount of sewage going into our rivers and the sea. The focus needs to be on protecting our environment rather than profiteering.

Having watched the Post Office inquiry, I’ve been shocked at what has unfolded and the dreadful experiences suffered by Post Office workers.

These sectors are vital to our economy and need far better management. I’m also aware of the impact that the ongoing railway strikes have on the local economy.

…

What would you do to help people who are struggling to rent or buy a home? Should second homes or Airbnb-style holiday lets be banned?

Banning Airbnb properties is not the solution as Brighton attracts lots of visitors throughout the year for whom hotels are not always the best option.

However, the whole sector needs closer monitoring, and having large numbers of empty properties when the city has a major homelessness problem needs all parties involved to come up with innovative solutions.

…

What steps would you take to improve hospital performance, community care and access to GPs for patients in Brighton and Hove?

I’m passionate about improving health and social care for all, reducing waiting lists and improving access to GPs and dentists and improving the mental health of students and young people.

The NHS and care services are central to Liberal Democrat policy.

Clearly there is no easy solution but stripping back layers of bureaucracy, seeing what we can learn from other countries and improving IT systems are all things to focus on.

As a party, we would make sure that everyone has access to a GP within seven days and 24 hours for emergencies, and would recruit 8,000 new GPs

…

Events in Israel and Gaza have affected many members of the community here. What can people in your constituency expect you to say and do as an MP?

Nobody can change what has happened so far in the current conflict based on decades of complex history.

A ceasefire is urgently needed, potential war crimes investigated and aid allowed to get through to those who need it.

Subsequently a long-term two-state solution needs to be agreed and implemented.

…

Given the importance of tourism, how would you balance the evidence about sea water quality locally with perceptions?

There are so many other reasons to visit the eastern half of the city. This area needs to be properly marketed.

I’d like to see the Marina promoted better with incentives and promotions to encourage visitors arriving at Brighton Station to explore it and support the businesses there.

We must improve Queen’s Road so the walk from the station to the sea is smartened up and becomes a source of pride.

Lastly, I am committed to supporting our hospitality sector and protecting the livelihoods of the people, companies and suppliers who rely on visiting tourists across Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven.

…

Polling stations are due to be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 4 July. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.