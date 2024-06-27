For almost four decades, XTC fans could only dream of witnessing the sensational XTC classic songbook played live. That dream has now become a reality. XTC’s legendary drummer, Terry Chambers, is back on the road with his band EXTC (named and approved by XTC frontman, Andy Partridge), and they’re touring to The Factory Live which is located at 9A Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, BN14 8BX on Thursday 4th July.

Emerging out of the post-punk and new-wave explosion of the late 70s, XTC experienced global success, touring with the likes of The Police and Talking Heads. Sadly, their legions of loyal fans would be left in limbo, when in 1982 XTC stopped touring, becoming a studio-based entity.

Alongside Terry, EXTC features frontman Steve Hampton (lead vocal & guitar – Joe Jackson, The Vapors and Dead Crow Road) and Terry Lines (bass & vocals – The Rams and Dead Crow Road).

EXTC announced in November 2022 that they are now moving forward as a three-piece. Terry, Steve, and Terry will bring you the full EXTC experience, with their mesmerising and engaging live performances as you relive the heyday of XTC. With new material already in the works, EXTC is a band on an upward trajectory. With their popularity gaining momentum and international tour schedules increasing.

Stephen Sheldrake, The Factory Live Programming Manager, says “This is a fantastic chance to enjoy XTC’s iconic hits live in an intimate venue. So many XTC songs formed a big part of my upbringing and I can’t wait to witness ‘Making Plans For Nigel’, ‘Generals and Majors’, ‘Dear God’, and ‘Senses Working Overtime’ live with Terry Chambers at the helm.”

Tickets to EXTC at The Factory Live are priced from £18 with VIP options available. For further information and to make a booking, visit thefactorylive.co.uk or call 01903 367 707.

extc.band