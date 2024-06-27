Eight candidates are standing for election to Parliament to represent the Brighton Pavilion constituency on Thursday 4 July 2024.

The eight candidates are Steve AI (Independent), Siân Berry (Green), Carl Buckfield (SDP), Tom Gray (Labour), Mark Mulvihill (Reform UK), Ashley Ridley (Liberal Democrat), Citizen Skwith (Official Monster Raving Loony) and Sarah Webster (Conservative).

Each candidate answered questions submitted by voters. Here are the answers from the Conservative candidate Sarah Webster, 51, a small business owner. Her Facebook page is Sarah Webster Parliamentary Candidate for Brighton Pavilion.

…

Why do you want to be an MP and how are you qualified for the role?

My mantra in life is echoed by the words of one of my favourite songs: “If you give more than you take, life would be so great.”

I have always strived to contribute, to help, to be involved. I am the one with her hand up! I am resilient and determined that if a project needs to be done, I see it through to the end.

Society needs a voice and most importantly people need to be heard. I have been a parish councillor for 10 years and worked on neighbourhood planning, infrastructure renewals and setting up a youth council.

…

If elected, how would you deal with performance and pricing problems in privatised utilities such as the water companies, railways, energy companies and the Royal Mail?

I will hold these vital public services to account so they deliver for Brighton Pavilion.

I will support banning executive bonuses for water company bosses that commit a serious criminal breach, improve accessibility at 100 train stations and support measures to ensure Royal Mail continues to deliver a universal service for all people in the constituency.

…

What would you do to help people who are struggling to rent or buy a home? Should second homes or Airbnb-style holiday lets be banned?

Buying my first home in Patcham, I know how fantastic it feels to have the opportunity to live in Brighton Pavilion.

I will support making permanent the increase in threshold for paying stamp duty, launching a new “help to buy” scheme.

I would advise and monitor Brighton and Hove City Council and keep a check that they are using their powers to manage the growth of holiday lets.

…

What steps would you take to improve hospital performance, community care and access to GPs for patients in Brighton and Hove?

I will support increased spending above inflation every year, recruiting 92,000 more nurses and 28,000 more doctors.

The introduction of pharmacy first enables people with minor complaints such as ear and throat infections to access care and medication without the need for a GP appointment.

The new community diagnostic centre at the Amex stadium will free up hospital appointments and give access to diagnostic care much sooner.

…

Events in Israel and Gaza have affected many members of the community here. What can people in your constituency expect you to say and do as an MP?

The horrific attack by Hamas on October 7 was without doubt a heinous event and Israel has every right to defend itself and seek the return of its innocent hostages.

However, the loss of civilian lives in Gaza in this conflict is also deeply regrettable.

I would join fellow MPS in the call for an immediate cease fire to enable diplomatic negotiations to return innocent hostages and end the hostility and further loss of civilian life.

…

Do you support the Royal Mail plans for Patcham Court Farm despite the threat posed to the aquifer there that provides much of the drinking water for Brighton and Hove?

I am strongly opposed to this development. Not only will it cause flooding and risk polluting Brighton’s drinking water, but it will also bring increased air and noise pollution, as well as increased HGV traffic, scarring historic Patcham village forever.

Royal Mail have simply not listened to residents’ anxieties. I would do all I can to cancel this development.

…

Polling stations are due to be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 4 July. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.