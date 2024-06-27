The padding pool on Brighton seafront is out of action after closing for repairs on the hottest day of the year.

As has become something of an annual tradition, the Kings Road pool was shut by Brighton and Hove City Council yesterday.

This year’s closure is due to damage to its rubber crumb surface. The water feature at Brighton’s other seafront playground, Peter Pan’s on Madeira Drive, is also out of action because of a mechanical failure.

In a statement, the council said: “Sadly, we’ve had to close Kings Road Paddling Pool following damage to the rubber crumb surface. Repairs will be carried out early next week.

“The interactive water feature at Peter Pan’s Play Area is also currently unavailable, due to a mechanical failure, which is being investigated. The play park is still open.

“The paddling pools at Hove Lagoon and Saunders Park and the Water Fountains at The Level are all open. However, we’d like to remind residents that that The Level Water Fountains operate on a timer and are switched off between 1pm and 2pm.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused, particularly during the current hot weather.”

Last year, the Kings Road paddling pool was closed in July when a dead seagull was found in the water – and then again weeks later because of damage to the surface.

In 2021, the pool was closed in late June after vandals threw dirty nappies, glass and other debris in the water.