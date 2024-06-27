Work has started to create a rainscape wetland area in Wild Park.

Archaeologists moved into the site this week to begin preparatory work before the main groundwork starts in August.

Rainscapes (also known as Sustainable Drainage Systems or SuDs) are specially designed, engineered and landscaped solutions to manage surface water, reduce flood risk, improve water quality and provide better biodiversity and community benefits.

Fencing has been erected around the site to allow the archaeologists to carry out their work. Once the investigation has been completed, work will start to create the rainscape.

The Wild Park Rainscape will be designed around four shallow planted basins that can hold water during heavy rainfall, helping to reduce pollution and improve the area for people and nature.

The linked basins will be in the grassed area between the park entrance and the end of the turning circle, next to the road.

Water will be conveyed under the entrance road through a short channel to the basins, which will be planted as wildlife friendly shallow wetlands, replenishing the aquifer and helping the balance of water resources essential for nature and our city’s water supply.

The plans include removing three trees, which will be replaced by 24 new parkland trees, 8 orchard trees and areas of hazel coppice, increasing the park’s biodiversity.

Work will also include upgrading the pond next to The Keep, linking it to the wetland area in the park. New pathways, seating, bins and signage will also be installed.

During the construction phase, some paths may be temporarily closed around the entrance, swale and rainscape areas. However, the main part of the park will remain accessible, and alternative routes will be clearly marked.

A Construction Environmental Management Plan is in place to help minimise disturbance to people and nature during this period.

Work is expected to be completed by the autumn.

Andy Westwood, head of transport projects and engineering, said: “The Wild Park Rainscape is a pioneer project in our city, benefiting people, water and nature and showcasing how we can adapt to the impacts of climate change: warmer, wetter winters, hotter, drier summers and increasingly intense storms.

“By next summer, the wetland area will have blossomed into a beautiful and sustainable space that enhances wildlife, improves water quality, and demonstrates better ways of managing water more sustainably in the environment.

“With local support, we hope the Wild Park Rainscape will become a local landmark and testament to environmental stewardship and lead the way for similar projects in the city.”