The 5.6.7.8’s have announced that they are heading to the UK to perform a half-dozen select concerts courtesy of AGMP concert promoters. These will be taking place in Leeds, Manchester, London, Exeter, Bristol and a Sussex concert at the multi-award-winning Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham-by-Sea.

The 5.6.7.8’s hail from Tokyo and they were formed in the early 1990’s. Stylistically, the band take their inspiration from Fifties & Sixties Rock ‘n’ Roll and have been compared to artists such as Link Wray, Dick Dale, The Sonics, Bo Diddley, The Trashmen, Chuck Berry, The Detroit Cobras and more.

They performed three songs in the 2003 Quentin Tarantino film ‘Kill Bill Vol. 1’ where they performed covers of The Rock-a-Teens song ‘Woo Hoo’, The Ikettes song ‘I’m Blue’ and their own track ‘I Walk Like Jayne Mansfield’.

According to Kill Bill director Quentin Tarantino, he discovered the music of The 5.6.7.8’s after hearing it in an urban clothing store in Tokyo, hours before going to the airport. Tarantino asked if he could purchase the CD from the store, as he had no time to go to a music shop. When the shop assistant on duty refused, the manager was called. When Tarantino offered the manager double the retail price of the CD, he acquired it

The 5.6.7.8’s are:

Yoshiko “Ronnie” Fujiyama (vocals & guitar)

Sachiko Fujii (vocals & drums)

Akiko Omo (vocals & bass)

Check out the video for ‘Woo Hoo’ HERE.

Tickets for the Ropetackle Arts Centre concert on Friday 25th October can be purchased HERE and tickets for the other concerts can be found HERE. Support comes from garage punk rockers The Voo-Dooms.

