After the success of their sold out album release show at The Prince Albert back in April, Polite Bureaux have now announced a full UK tour! Going under the banner of ‘Made In Broke Britain’ Joseph Smith aka Polite Bureaux and his chums are hitting the road this coming September and spreading their energy right across the land. They will be winning new fans in Manchester, Birmingham, Bradford, Nottingham, Sheffield, Bristol, Southampton, Brighton and London. The Brighton gig will be happening at the iconic Green Door Store on Tuesday 24th September. Tickets for that concert can be snapped up HERE and tickets for all dates can be located HERE and some are available HERE as well.

Polite Bureaux are now Brighton based via Bradford and are certainly making waves not just here but further afield! They have already attracted the attention of Dublin-based avant-punk project Meryl Streek, who snapped up Polite Bureaux as support act for several shows back in February. Polite Bureaux is the brainchild of the aforementioned Joseph Smith (Joe to his close mates) who is clearly influenced by The Prodigy and acts of a similar ilk and his rappy style vocal delivery atop of EBM style beats is very much in the now! Joseph’s material gets to the point, he says it how he sees it which is refreshingly honest, and is quite possibly a reflection of his dyslexia. His family background is an interesting blend of Irish and Filipino Malay roots. He has been putting all of his energy into the project and on 14th March he dropped his confronting titled 12 track debut longer-player, ‘C*NT MONDAYS’, which actually features Meryl Streek on one of the tracks. He also had the assistance of his sister Maya Lili and friend Viv Maher.

Britain’s premier punk festival, ‘Rebellion’, which is held in Blackpool each August, would by my reckoning be a great place for Polite Bureaux to play, especially as the punters have now taken the likes of Bob Vylan to their hearts. But that’s not inferring that Polite Bureaux are punk rock, far from it, but the mentality is there! Think of a cut-up blend of acts such as The Streets, Sleaford Mods, Pop Will Eat Itself and even Killing Joke and you are somewhere there! Best thing to do is to check out PB’s Bandcamp page HERE and then grab yourself some concert tickets and enjoy their high-energy show with righteous kinetic energy and razor-sharp lyrics on the state broke Britain!

Support for the Brighton show will come from the rather wonderful Dublin quartet of Scattered Ashes which consists of Robert Dalton (vocals and rhythm guitar), Ben Downes (lead guitar), Cillian Sheil (drums) and Gerry Sheil (bass). Also on the bill will be Dead Sheeran the one man band born out of lockdown frustration.

politebureauxband.com