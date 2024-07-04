Orlando, Florida street punks The Attack, which comprises of Charlie Bender (vocals), Brad Palkevich (guitar), Mikey Cortes (bass) and TJ Howard (drums), have announced a run of July 2024 UK headline tour dates, ahead of an appearance at annual punk rock pilgrimage Rebellion Festival on 4th August in Blackpool. This includes a date here in Brighton at The Pipeline on Sunday 28th July.

To celebrate the news, the band will be reissuing their 2010 debut album ‘Of Nostalgia And Rebellion’ on vinyl for the first time in the UK – Grab yours HERE.

Ever since their inception, The Attack have been looking to bring punk back to basics: short, fast-riffing songs about the social, music, and media-driven politics of today. As they see it, the simplicity of punk has been lost on a divided underground scene driven more by fashion, and ruled by icons that have become the same rock stars the punk movement rebelled against in the Seventies.

Across the world, everything punk—from all ages shows to Facebook pages—has become a popularity contest that defies the original intent of the alternative music scene. As such, The Attack are ruled by a DIY ethos and driven by one goal: to reunite the punks, skins, and hardcore kids under the same underground flag. The Attack never pander to one political party or music scene, forming an opinion, agenda, and sound of their own.

Steadily gaining in notoriety on these shores, The Attack have been gigging regularly throughout the UK over the past few years, building their fervent international fanbase from the ground up in the time honoured tradition of US punk acts.

“We love British seaside towns,” explains guitarist Brad Palkevich. “Coming from the states, Blackpool and Rhyl are just like The Jersey Shore or Cocoa Beach but with worse weather.”

“Our first gigs over here were a short run of dates supporting Flogging Molly,” adds vocalist Charlie Bender. “Since then we have been able to come back headlining small clubs and supporting our heroes.”

In addition to their first tour of Britain with Flogging Molly, The Attack toured the English Isle with The Queers prior to their first Rebellion stint back in 2018, and have been fortunate to share the stage with punk rock founding fathers such as Cockney Rejects, Peter & The Test Tube Babies, TV Smith, and Vice Squad to name a few.

“Supporting Punk and Oi! bands we’ve listened to our whole lives has been amazing,” says bassist Mikey Cortes, “but playing with new bands from the UK like Kicked in the Teeth, Pizza Tramp, and Roughneck Riot has been great too.”

Back home in the States, The Attack are no strangers to the road. “It’s exactly like touring the UK except the drives are twice as long and there is no such thing as city centres or one-way systems,” jokes Bender. Supporting legendary names like Misfits, Face to Face, and Less than Jake, The Attack have seen every nook and cranny of the seemingly endless United States.

“Our tour dates in the US with The Business are some of my fondest memories,” says Palkevich of his favourite touring experience to date. “‘Singalong A Business’ was literally the first Oi! album I picked up in a punk shop just off the Bowery in NYC,” he continues, “so touring with The Business, and being close with Mick on the road is hands down one of my best tour experiences.”

UK Tour Dates:

26 July – Redditch – The Railway Inn

27 July – Crewe – Crewe Marketplace

28 July – Brighton – The Pipeline

29 July – London – Signature Brew, Haggerston

30 July – Northwich – The Salty Dog

31 July – Huddersfield The Parish

04 August – Blackpool – Rebellion Festival

