Scores of Brighton and Hove voters have not received a postal vote in time to vote.

Brighton and Hove City Council said it had received 75 complaints from voters who had requested a postal vote that it had either arrived too late or not at all.

However, as this is just 0.19% of the total electorate, it is not likely to make any difference to the outcome.

One of those who didn’t receive a ballot in time was John Baker, who has lived in Portugal for 20 years but is eligible to vote in Hove.

He said: “I was told the ballot papers would be sent by 27 June. If I had received it then, it would be cutting it fine but it would have got there in time.

“It arrived yesterday. I had been waiting and waiting and I thought maybe I can send it back by DHL but that would be a rediculous cost – about £50.

“I thought no, it’s not worth it, Peter Kyle’s going to get in anyway.

“It’s annoying when I have been disenfranchised by something’s that not my own choice.”

Another, Philip Thompson, now lives in Denmark and also registered for an overseas vote.

He said: “I received final confirmation on 6 June which stated my ballot would be sent in a batch by 27 June. This in itself seems optimistic for an overseas postal vote.

“I have never received any ballot papers. I have tweeted about this to Brighton and Hove Council and the post office. They did respond quickly but have been advised the only alternative is to have a ballot paper waiting at my voting station which is of course impossible.

“This seems silly given that I imagine most have a postal vote because they cannot attend in person.

“I feel disenfranchised. I was taught how important voting is. In my opinion the single most important civic act we can do to contribute to society.”

A council spokesman said: “The figures of people not receiving their postal votes are low here – 75 out of a total of 40,465 (0.19%).”