Talk about punk ethics and not ripping off the fans! Here’s a fabulous example!

Earlier on today we sent out notifications on this event on various relevant Facebook groups prior to putting this article together and amazingly the 175 tickets on DICE have all got snapped up and now there’s a waiting list – which you can join HERE. However the venue has stated this: “Free tickets are now sold out on dice however you are welcome to turn up and try entry on the door. our express bar will be open serving to the covered terrace area if you fancy a drink whilst waiting”.

So just in case, as you know that not everyone is likely to turn up, here’s the details……..

If you head on down to Daltons tomorrow , Friday 5th July, from 6pm, you might (if you are lucky enough) get to witness the very first instalment of ‘Garageland Brighton’ at the venue which is located under Brighton Zip on Lower Promenade, Madeira Drive, Brighton, BN2 1TB. On the bill will be Slobheads, Electric Cowboy Club, Shin Splints, The Wrong Trousers and Real Life Goblin.

Slobheads are a two piece punk band straight out of South-West London. They offer up a hard slap in the face of aggressive, tongue and cheek chants that are hard not to sing along too. You know you wanna. Followed by a solid brick wall of catchy punk rock noise.

Electric Cowboy Club (E.C.C.) are a high energy charismatic batshit crazy trashy rock’n’roll punk rock reprobates from Brighton. A must see to believe live act!

Shin Splints offer up hard fast and frantic punk coming at ya from Portslade. Expect sub-2 minute ear-splitters about the disdain of social media, counter-culture and serial killers.

The Wrong Trousers are a four piece funky post punky outfit often found lurking in the Aldi middle aisle looking for trinkets. Named after an episode of British favourite, ‘Coronation Street’.

Real Life Goblin crashed onto the scene with a groovy, energetic, tongue in cheek Skunk sound. Telling tales with vivid imagery from a working class perspective of all things pleasurable and painful. RLG beautifully captures the raw live energy of a rock band.

