The new Green MP for Brighton Pavilion thanked her cheering supporters and the voters of Brighton Pavilion after holding the seat at the general election. The full result is below.
Siân Berry, who succeeds Caroline Lucas, said: “Firstly, I want to thank the other candidates in this campaign. I know that, like me, you put your hearts and souls into this election and into this democracy.
“Secondly, thank you to the returning officer and all the staff at the count tonight. You have ensured that the ballot has been carefully and fairly counted.
“And thank you, Brighton Pavilion!
“This is such a special place, living and working in this unique city is a joy.
“And I’ve had a ball meeting people on doorsteps, out and about at community groups, schools, youth centres, charities, the junior doctors and nurses … thank you for sharing your thoughts, worries and hopes for the future.
“I can’t wait to deliver for you as your MP.
“I am honoured that you are trusting me to continue your strong independent Green voice in Parliament.
“I promise to work hard for every single person in Brighton Pavilion including those who could not or did not vote for me.
“Together you have demanded action on the NHS, the water companies, housing and the climate emergency, and I will be there to make sure all these things are prioritised by the new government.
“What an incredible campaign team and volunteers. I am absolutely floored by the effort and dedication that so many of you have put into this.”
She also thanked “the brilliant Caroline Lucas” who made the breakthrough for the Greens and the previous candidate, late Keith Taylor MEP.
She was also delighted at the prospect of joining three fellow Green MPs at Westminster , then said: “I can’t wait to get stuck in for you.”
The votes cast were as follows.
Siân Berry (Green) 28,809
Tom Gray (Labour) 14,519
Sarah Webster (Conservative) 3,975
Mark Mulvihill (Reform UK) 2,836
Ashley Ridley (Lib Dem) 1,604
Citizen Skwith (Official Monster Raving Loony) 257
Carl Buckfield (SDP) 184
Steve Ai (Independent) 179
Greens did a lot of campaigning in Pavillion, so well deserved from the hard work the campaigning team did in getting their helicoptered candidate into their safe seat.
Bitters
Not at all, recognise the hard work the Green campaign team did and the respect Lucas built up with voters. Sian did very little comparatively. Same story with Labour in East, on the balance.
Greens did a lot of desperate harrassing more like. Counted at least half a dozen flyers through the door, even after asking to be removed from their mail outs. Certainly have a lot of money these Greens. And of course, over 300 Green candidates openly supported Palestine and we know how much money is pumped in to the chronic marches of hate of Jews/Israel. Not a happy win for a lot of people. So if you want to applaud the fact that a lot of money from Pro-hate funders likely helped, then your eyes are shut. And we have’nt even mentioned the huge student vote for Greens, most duped in to thinking that the Greens actually know what they’re talking about when we workers all know how much fumes are pumped in to Brighton from stationary traffic caused by extra cycle lanes.
Dear Sian, when you represent ‘everyone’, will you (and the greens) now endorse the Cass report on behalf of all the parents, health care professionals, and young people receiving care that has been exposed as harmful with unknown long term consequences? Can you also assure us that you will support women who speak up about biological sex, sex based rights and understand why this is necessary including for safe and effective health and care, and genuinely supporting equality and inclusivity for all- including women and girls.
Funny how people interpret reports to fit their own agendas, actually no it isn’t, it’s divisive and utterly unhelpful
Which it seems you’ve done yourself. Multiple changes to both policy & law were fast tracked into existence & real world use off the back of said report. Which took an extended period to be compiled & released with multiple extensions to seek wider data & stakeholder input whilst proactively encouraging diverging POVs instead of being rushed through or simply a token effort.
Not to mention an entire unit was found to be medically & ethically unsound, a risk to children to the point it was closed down & formal guidance issued nationwide directing similar units or health care professionals to avoid the same care path whilst ensuring stronger, more robust & increased safeguarding points are enshrined in the system. Which is hard to argue was the wrong course of action(s) as the preceding system was challenged in court with the NHS ( As the overarching entity) being found guilty, sued for damages & compelled to take appropriate actions such as those suggested in the CASS Report.
All they ever did for Brighton was 10 ,000 miles of bike lanes instead of poking their noses into the middle east they should be working for our city , which is why they got elected
Don’t forget their policy of pumping £170 bn into public services and then putting an increased income tax on anyone earning over £50,700, so discouraging people from working.
That’s even more ridiculous than Corbyn.
And that young lad that stands behind Carla Denyer sometimes when she’s speaking, Adrian Ramsay – does he ever say anything?
Number of seats each party would’ve had in a proportional representation election:
Labour: 219
Conservative: 154
Reform: 93
Lib Dem: 79
Green: 44
SNP: 16