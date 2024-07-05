The new Green MP for Brighton Pavilion thanked her cheering supporters and the voters of Brighton Pavilion after holding the seat at the general election. The full result is below.

Siân Berry, who succeeds Caroline Lucas, said: “Firstly, I want to thank the other candidates in this campaign. I know that, like me, you put your hearts and souls into this election and into this democracy.

“Secondly, thank you to the returning officer and all the staff at the count tonight. You have ensured that the ballot has been carefully and fairly counted.

“And thank you, Brighton Pavilion!

“This is such a special place, living and working in this unique city is a joy.

“And I’ve had a ball meeting people on doorsteps, out and about at community groups, schools, youth centres, charities, the junior doctors and nurses … thank you for sharing your thoughts, worries and hopes for the future.

“I can’t wait to deliver for you as your MP.

“I am honoured that you are trusting me to continue your strong independent Green voice in Parliament.

“I promise to work hard for every single person in Brighton Pavilion including those who could not or did not vote for me.

“Together you have demanded action on the NHS, the water companies, housing and the climate emergency, and I will be there to make sure all these things are prioritised by the new government.

“What an incredible campaign team and volunteers. I am absolutely floored by the effort and dedication that so many of you have put into this.”

She also thanked “the brilliant Caroline Lucas” who made the breakthrough for the Greens and the previous candidate, late Keith Taylor MEP.

She was also delighted at the prospect of joining three fellow Green MPs at Westminster , then said: “I can’t wait to get stuck in for you.”

The votes cast were as follows.

Siân Berry (Green) 28,809

Tom Gray (Labour) 14,519

Sarah Webster (Conservative) 3,975

Mark Mulvihill (Reform UK) 2,836

Ashley Ridley (Lib Dem) 1,604

Citizen Skwith (Official Monster Raving Loony) 257

Carl Buckfield (SDP) 184

Steve Ai (Independent) 179