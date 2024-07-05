Labour has held Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven with an increased majority.
Chris Ward, whose late selection appeared to open up the contest, won comfortably and pledged to try to serve everyone in the constituency.
Mr Ward was chosen after the party suspended Lloyd Russell-Moyle who won the seat from the Conservatives in 2017.
More than 500 ballot papers were spoilt, with some voters writing in the name of Mr Russell-Moyle.
The votes cast were as follows.
Chris Ward (Labour) 17,893
Khobi Vallis (Conservative) 8,230
Elaine Hills (Green) 7,997
Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat) 3,949
Emma Wall (Independent) 1,833
Valerie Gray (SDP) 784
The Greens perhaps got the protest vote, from those who didn’t want a last minute Labour candidate change.
But surely no-one actually wanted former councillor Elaine Hills as an MP – she of the wasteful and very ungreen Hanover LTN scheme.
Chris Ward actually got a healthy majority, despite his late arrival, but he now has to show he can be a good MP for the area.
Indeed, I think the campaign group did the heavy lifting in this campaign, and he won more due to the other candidates being quite weak comparatively, rather than himself being particularly good. Still, like you say Billy, he’s got an opportunity to prove himself over the next four years.
Anyone going to spill the beans why Corbyn apparatchik LRM was ditched?
For the greater good of the UK?personally really pleased Corbyn won his seat. LRM just not an honourable man IMEXperience
I deeply resent him being parachuted in living in South East London
This is not a problem, he was brought up down here and will certainly be house hunting in the constituency
Certainly won’t be a problem now he’s won the election. Although, he’ll need to careful about next election if he intends to stay longer than one term.