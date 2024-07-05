Labour has held Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven with an increased majority.

Chris Ward, whose late selection appeared to open up the contest, won comfortably and pledged to try to serve everyone in the constituency.

Mr Ward was chosen after the party suspended Lloyd Russell-Moyle who won the seat from the Conservatives in 2017.

More than 500 ballot papers were spoilt, with some voters writing in the name of Mr Russell-Moyle.

The votes cast were as follows.

Chris Ward (Labour) 17,893

Khobi Vallis (Conservative) 8,230

Elaine Hills (Green) 7,997

Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat) 3,949

Emma Wall (Independent) 1,833

Valerie Gray (SDP) 784