Peter Kyle, the MP for Hove and Portslade, has been appointed to Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet.

Mr Kyle, 53, is the Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary, and one of the most senior minister’s in the Labour government.

He increased his majority at the general election to just shy of 20,000, winning more than 50 per cent of the overall vote on a turnout of 70 per cent.

The BBC quoted Mr Kyle talking about his new ministerial role, saying that for him “unlocking the benefits of artificial intelligence is personal”.

His mother died of lung cancer, which was detected too late, but the cutting-edge medical scans now being developed could well have saved her.

Mr Kyle has served as a shadow minister since Sir Keir became opposition leader, including a stint as the shadow Northern Ireland secretary.

He won his parliamentary seat from the Conservatives in 2015 and initially served on a House of Commons select committee.

He was threatened with the prospect of deselection before the 2019 general election, when Jeremy Corbyn was party leader, as members of the left-wing Momentum faction asserted themselves.

But since the 2019 election defeat, the party has moved back towards the centre ground – a position aligned more closely with Mr Kyle’s own instincts.

The Financial Times recently quoted Mr Kyle saying that Labour would boost Britain’s tech sector by easing planning and procurement processes.

He studied at Sussex University which already has an interdisciplinary Centre of Excellence known as Sussex AI (artificial intelligence).