Millie Manders And The Shutup are known for their ferocious and joyous live shows and have been championed by the likes of the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show, BBC Introducing, Radio X and Vive Le Rock magazine. With grinding guitars, irresistible horns and candid lyrics, the band delve into themes of loss, betrayal, heartbreak, anxiety, environmental concerns and political unrest, all while exuding the punk attitude and prowess that sets them apart.

The band have built a strong reputation through their live shows. They have graced stages at such notable festivals as Slam Dunk, Bearded Theory, North West Calling, Kendal Calling, Rebellion and Boomtown, and have previously supported the likes of Less Than Jake and Ferocious Dog on tour. Beyond their music, the band’s commitment to sustainability and charity is always evident, prioritising eco-friendly merchandise and raising funds for charitable causes through limited edition artwork and clothing sales. With their dedication to making a positive impact in the music industry, they continue to be a vital voice in the burgeoning cross-genre punk scene.

Millie Manders And The Shutup have now released the video for ‘Can I Get Off?’ which appeared on a double AA side 7” single earlier this year with ‘Angry Side’ and also features on their forthcoming second album ‘Wake Up, Shut Up, Work’ to be released on 2nd August ahead of their headline autumn tour which kicks off here in Brighton at Patterns on Thursday 24th October.

The video exposes the rage and grievance that Millie feels about the prevailing state of the world, the intense suffering, the hardship and the immense inequality: “The western world is privileged because it has pillaged resources from everyone else in the world. We need to unlearn what we know and recognise the suffering people are going through as a result of our greed. ‘Can I Get Off?’ is an outpouring of my frustrations about that.”

You can watch the video HERE.

Talking about the new album, Millie says: “Our sophomore album has been so much more collaborative as a band, and it’s been a really wonderful process in terms of expansion and evolution of our sound while maintaining a lot of what we have already put out on ‘Telling Truths, Breaking Ties’. It’s also been a great opportunity to bond as musicians, writing in rooms together in blocks over the last year or so. We are all so proud of what we have achieved, and we all hope that ‘Wake Up, Shut Up, Work’ has a similarly warm reception when it’s released into the world.”

‘Wake Up, Shut Up, Work’ tracklisting:

‘Angry Side’

‘Shut Your Mouth’

‘Me Too’

‘Fun Sponge’

‘Windows’

‘R.I.P.’

‘Halloween’

‘Rebound’

‘One That Got Away’ (album version)

‘Threadbare’

‘Can I Get Off?’

‘Pressure’

The band have announced details of an autumn headline tour for the forthcoming ‘Wake Up, Shut Up, Work’ album, the follow up to their acclaimed debut ‘Telling Truths, Breaking Ties’. The album will be self-released on 2nd August and can be preordered on CD and vinyl HERE as well as from a number of independent record stores – Rough Trade, Banquet, Resident, Truck, Crash Records, Sister Ray and Cool Discs among others – and Amazon.

Millie Manders And The Shutup tour dates:

OCTOBER

Thu 24 BRIGHTON Patterns

Fri 25 SOUTHAMPTON 1865

Sat 26 HIGH WYCOMBE Arts Centre

Sun 27 BEDFORD Esquires

Thu 31 BIRMINGHAM Actress & Bishop

NOVEMBER

Fri 01 BRISTOL Thekla

Sat 02 EXETER Cavern

Sun 03 SHEFFIELD Yellow Arch Studios

Wed 06 HULL New Adelphi

Thu 07 NEWCASTLE Cluny 1

Fri 08 MANCHESTER Club Academy

Sat 09 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Room

Sat 16 NORWICH Waterfront

Tickets are available from www.millie-manders.com and the venues.

“Millie’s authenticity and honesty struck me as something this industry needs more of; punk artists that have punk values, that care about the world around them and the state of it; artists that actively look to make change …” HOPE LYNES | KERRANG!

“Ferocious, compassionate, fierce and heartfelt with a voice to die for, Millie commands the stage with her presence and her vocal range is truly astonishing. She hits the high notes like an opera singer and has the guttural roar of a hardcore screamer, sometimes in the space of the same song …” IPA MUSIC

“Is there a better live act in the UK right now than Millie Manders and The Shutup? I’m not sure based on last night’s evidence …” YORK CALLING

millie-manders.com