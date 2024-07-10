If anyone has got a copy of David Bowie’s 1973 ‘Pin Ups’ covers album, which features glam rock and proto-punk versions of tunes from the 1960s, then they will know that opening side two is ‘Friday On My Mind’ which was Bowie’s take on The Easybeats 1966 hit. Friday being the operative word here as the unforgettable Absolute Bowie – who were the Winners of the ‘Best Bowie Tribute’ and ‘Best Tribute Band in the UK’ at the Agents Association of Great Britain Awards in July 2018 – will once again be rockin’ on out at the Concorde 2. This time around they will be performing live on Friday 26th July.

Over the past decade Absolute Bowie have toured the UK and Europe performing the hits of Bowie with their energetic and theatrical stage show and as a result of this they have amassed quite a following, which is why a majority of their previous concerts in Brighton totally sold out. Read our review of their 2020 Brighton Centre concert HERE.

This time around they will be no doubt be performing the ‘Greatest Hits’ of David Bowie. I wonder what corkers they will have in store. I personally have all of the David Bowie studio albums and there is certainly tons of material to plunder, but I would truly love it if Absolute Bowie were to choose just one or two hidden gems within this new ‘Greatest Hits’ set. Hey guys how about playing ‘Silly Boy Blue‘ or ‘Little Wonder‘?

So come and ‘Let’s Dance’ the night away – Purchase your tickets HERE and find out more about Absolute Bowie HERE.