Specialising in discordant, hypnotic repetition, tales of boozy nights out, and radical politics, Loose Articles are a Manchester based punk quartet that features Erin Caine, Abbi Phillips, Natalie Wardle and possibly Sinead Ferguson. Their music speaks to all those determined to get through the age of austerity with tongue in cheek, pint in hand, and two feet firmly on the dance floor.

They dropped their debut 4 tune EP titled ‘Orchid Lounge’ on 14th December 2019, which featured ‘Snake’, ‘Money For Booze’, ‘Orchid Lounge’ and ‘Lethal Weapon’. Their orange vinyled ‘Chaos’ EP followed which featured ‘Chaos’, ‘Eggshells’, ‘Dirty Dicks Food And Ale Emporium’ and ‘Kick Like A Girl’, and now the quartet have dropped their new single ‘Are You A Welder?’ with an accompanying music video, which is inspired by the YMCA and explores stereotypical gender roles in various professions. Check it out HERE. This track comes ahead of their debut album on Alcopop, which is set to drop on 26th July. Titled ‘Scream If You Wanna Go Faster’, it consists of the following nine cuts: ‘Mr Manager’, ‘Are You A Welder?’, ‘Want’, ‘Unpaid Intern’, ‘I’ve Nearly Made It’, ‘I’d Rather Have A Beer’, ‘Pinball John’, ‘It’s Art’ and ‘Guitars, Cars, Knickers And Bras’. The vinyl has a decent looking leopard effect and each of the 4 CD options have been especially crafted to focus on a different member of Loose Articles. In essence it’s the same packaging but with a different body print, with one for Everton, one for Corinthians, one for FC United and finally one for LAFC.

In support of the debut long player, Loose Articles have just taken to the road and literally played ‘2000trees Festival’ in Cheltenham last night. They will then be hitting the motorways of the UK right up until mid October and then head off to Germany, France and Belgium. Thankfully they are performing here in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on Sunday 6th October. Purchase your tickets HERE and HERE.

linktr.ee/loosearticles