Tributes have been paid to Mary Mears, the former leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, who has died at the age of 77.

Mrs Mears was the last Conservative leader of the council, holding the top job from 2008 to 2011.

She grew up in Whitehawk and was a market trader by background, selling fruit and veg, but also worked in a hairdressers early in her career.

Her working-class roots informed her approach to housing and, in particular, council housing and she was proud to have started work on the first significant new council housebuilding locally for decades.

It was partly a housing campaign that propelled the Tories to office in Brighton and Hove although, with her Irish links, she wasn’t keen on being called a Tory.

But the Labour-led council held a ballot of council tenants, with the aim of winning approval to privatise about 16,000 council houses and flats.

Despite the poor state of many of those homes at the time, the tenants voted to stick with the council as their landlord.

It was one of three issues – along with a school catchments review and unpopular plans for the King Alfred swimming pool and leisure centre – that swung the next local elections in 2007.

Mrs Mears spent the first year focused on housing, ensuring funds were fund to bring every council house and flat up to the “decent homes standard”.

In 2008, as the credit crunch hit public and private finances – she became leader and worked with Maria Caulfield, later the MP for Lewes, on her housing plans.

One deal, for maintenance and repairs, involved a big national company called Mears. She rarely complained as she rode out the claims of nepotism because the truth was there was no link whatsoever.

Mrs Mears also made common cause with political rivals such as Bill Randall, later the first Green leader of the council, and Anne Meadows, who later switched from Labour to the Tories.

Between them, over eight years of Conservative and Green administrations, they showed what was possible as Brighton and Hove became one of the most innovative councils in dealing with housing despite significant government constraints.

Mrs Mears had been due to become mayor in May 2022 but had a stroke some months before. She was left paralysed but her mind still sharp. She died this morning (Sunday 14 July).

Former fellow Conservative councillor Dawn Barnett said: “Mary was a wonderful woman. She was very astute and she had an amazing brain.

“When she was leader of the council, she helped every area of the city. She was very well respected.

“It’s a great shame that this happened before she could become mayor because she really deserved it and she would have been a fantastic mayor.”

Mrs Mears served as a board member of BHT Sussex, previously known as Brighton Housing Trust.

The former BHT chief executive Andy Winter, who previously served as a Brighton Labour councillor, said: “It was over housing and homelessness that I first tangled with, then campaigned alongside, and finally became friends with Mary.

“In spite of our political differences, we found common purpose around homelessness and anti-social behaviour, agreeing on many solutions, although not always sharing the same analysis as to their causes.

“I soon realised that Mary was coming from a place of compassion for homeless people.”

Journalist and campaigner Jean Calder, another former Labour councillor, said: “Mary Mears was a strong, clever working-class woman, a market stall holder, a hairdresser and later a leader of the council.

“It is a tragedy that she died as she did because she had so much more to offer.

“I first knew Mary as a political opponent and, arrogant as I was, it took a while for me to realise how committed she was to all members of the community she served.

“Over time I realised we shared a deep concern to protect women from violence. We began to meet for coffee and when we launched the campaign for a statue for suffragette Mary Clarke, Mary was one of the first to support.

“On our first video she spoke movingly about all the suffragettes had done for women like her and the need to remember them.

“Commemoration was important to Mary, especially those who like Clarke had died violently or in conflict. She was a stalwart of the Royal British Legion.”

Last year, only the efforts of a last-minute volunteer ensured that poppies were on sale in the streets in the centre of Brighton.

Ms Calder added: “One way of commemorating her would be to ensure that poppies are sold once again.”

The former Labour leader of the council Daniel Yates said: “Dreadful news to hear this morning. Mary was a very tough political opponent to so many in the city but I rarely saw her being unkind or unfair.

“She was deeply passionate about council housing those communities and the families whose lives are transformed through social housing.

“I hope the city can do something to truly celebrate Mary’s contribution to our city.

“Recently the council announced they had purchased a new block in Whitehawk. It would be a fitting tribute to see it named after her.”

One of her former Conservative colleagues, Jan Young, said: “No words can describe the lovely lady I knew.

“Mary was a died-in-the-wool Brightonian, worked in the open market for many years on the Mears fruit and veg stall and was very popular with the residents.

“Mary was loyal to all of the residents of Brighton during her years, regardless of which party they voted for, and during her time as leader she saved over £40 million on waste and £79 million on value for money.

“There were no strikes, no redundancies and most of all no rise in council tax during her term.

“Mary had an office in King’s House, with a wardrobe being her main furniture. Almost every evening after a full day’s work, she would change into her evening clothes kept in this wardrobe to attend the many meetings and events that she was invited to.

“When Mary put her faith in me and put me in charge of finance, we worked well together and even went we went on cruises or holidays together. We worked on the city’s budget most evenings.

“Mary and I were best friends. We were going to do her mayoralty together and were so looking forward to the future.

“I know there will be so many residents with lovely stories of Mary She was a one-off and the likes of which will never be seen again.”

Mrs Mears leaves a son, Simon.

The funeral arrangements have yet to be made.