The new owner of Imperial Arcade has submitted the first plans for the building – to turn first floor retail areas into flats.

Moretons Investments bought the shopping arcade in April, saying it wants to “breathe new life” into it.

It has now submitted two planning applications to turn areas of the first floor, previously used by the now-vacant shops, into two flats.

One flat, a studio, will be above number 12, and the other, a two-bedroom flat, above 12a and 14.

The studio will be accessed via the arcade, and the two-bedroom via Dyke Road.

The applications, written by Lewis & Co Planning, say: “The flat is located above a vacant shop unit (indeed, almost all units within the Imperial Arcade are currently vacant) and so it is not possible to measure sound transference.

“However, officers will note from the floor plans the proximity of other first floor flats within Imperial Arcade that have clearly happily co-existed with ground floor commercial uses for decades.”

Imperial Arcade was built in 1923 and was once a prime space for boutique retail

Moretons says it will be collaborating with local architects, planners, the council and other professionals to draw up plans for a “vibrant commercial space” in the arcade, “complemented by luxurious residential accommodations”.