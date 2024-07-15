Thunder and heavy rain are due to hit the south coast this afternoon, the Met Office says.

A yellow be aware warning for large parts of England has just been issued, saying up to 4cm of rain could fall in two hours.

The warning, issued at 10am, is in place from 3pm to 9am tomorrow. The BBC weather forecast says rain is due to start at 11am, with thunder expected from 6pm.

The warning says: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times with a risk of thunder, are expected to develop later on Monday afternoon then move northwards through the evening and overnight.

“15 to 20 mm rain may fall in less than an hour, with a few places seeing up to 40 mm in 2 hours but perhaps more widely within a longer period overnight.

“Where this occurs, there is the chance of some flooding and disruption.”