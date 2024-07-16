The council’s cabinet is expected to approve a budget of at least £16 million for three housing schemes this week with 67 new homes in the pipeline.

Brighton and Hove City Council has not published the exact sums in a report to the cabinet but all three sites already have planning permission.

Earlier reports indicated that the council would spend about £10 million building 28 homes at the Portslade Village Centre site formerly known as the Courthope Centre.

Plans were approved last month for the “truly affordable” homes in Courthope Close in two blocks of flats, each three storeys high, which would go to people on the housing register.

A £3 million project on the old Hollingbury Library site, in Carden Hill, received planning permission in March. The council plans to let five one-bed and four two-bedroom flats at social rents to people on the housing list.

And in October 2020, the council granted permission for a £3 million project to build 30 studio flats as short-term supported housing for young people who had previously been in care or homeless and were in work, training or education.

The scheme involved putting prefab homes on an old garage site behind the row of shops in Moulsecoomb Way, Moulsecoomb, and the neighbouring Oakendene flats on the corner of Appledore Road.

A report to the cabinet said: “Building new homes on council land is a council priority. It is essential if City Plan housing targets are to be met and the city’s housing crisis tackled.

“The New Homes for Neighbourhoods programme aims to proactively respond to the acute housing need in the city and to build much-needed new rented homes on council-owned land making best use of council assets.”

Since the New Homes for Neighbourhoods programme started in 2014, the council has built 269 homes on 14 sites and 264 more have planning permission.

The cabinet is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4.30pm on Thursday (18 July). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.