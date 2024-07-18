A man has been arrested after another man reported being spike and attacked in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “We are appealing for information after a man reported being spiked and then assaulted outside of a shop in Western Road, near Clarence Square, on Thursday 27 June between 7pm and 8pm.

“A 40-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested in connection with the report, on suspicion of false imprisonment, administering a noxious substance and assault.

“He has since been bailed while inquiries continue.

“There are believed to have been many witnesses to the incident and we urge anyone who saw what happened or has footage of the area to contact police.

“You can contact us online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1465 of 27/06.”