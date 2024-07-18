Members of the council’s new Labour cabinet are due to set out their strategic priorities at another “scrutiny committee” meeting next week.

Brighton and Hove City Council has created two overview and scrutiny committees to run alongside its new decision-making cabinet which has replaced the previous system of policy-making committees.

The second scrutiny meeting to be scheduled is the council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee next Tuesday (23 July).

The meeting follows the first meeting of the People Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday 9 July.

The council has also retained its existing Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

But the agenda for the Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee contains just one report, setting out its terms of reference.

The only other item of substantive business is headed “Presentations by cabinet members” and is followed by a line saying: “Cabinet members to present on their strategic priorities (verbal).”

This is despite a legal requirement in the Local Government Act for reports to council and committee meetings to be published in advance other than in exceptional circumstances.

At the People Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting last week, cabinet members spent more than two hours giving presentations and answering questions from councillors.

The Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee, which is due to meet four times a year, is made up of 10 councillors – seven of them Labour – as well as three co-opted members.

The two new scrutiny committees are expected to be “internally focused” on services provided by the council while the Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee focuses on other organisations, predominantly NHS trusts.

The Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee is expected to cover

housing delivery

finance and procurement

culture and leisure services

transport and highways

planning policy, conservation and design

waste management and control

economic development and regeneration

environmental awareness, enforcement and sustainability

safer communities, emergency planning, licensing policy, environmental health and trading standards

corporate services, human resources, information technology and any other services that do not come under the terms of reference for any other committee

The Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm next Tuesday (23 July). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.