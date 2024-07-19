E-bikes and e-scooters have been banned from eight council-owned blocks of flats in Brighton after a series of fire safety inspections.

Parking has been suspended under the flats, meaning the closure of car parks under two of the tower blocks, after all eight were found to fall short of current safety standards.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that the safety steps were temporary and although the news was “worrying” there was no immediate danger.

But there were concerns about the ability of the buildings to resist a “disproportionate collapse in the case of an explosion or large fire”.

Several fires are believed to have been started by e-bikes or e-scooters or the lithium batteries that they use including at Richard Allen Court, a block of flats off Lewes Road, Brighton, last October.

At the same time concerns have grown about fire safety in hig-rise flats after 72 people died as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in June 2017.

People living in the eight council blocks have been given safety advice and the council is employing a 24-hour security service, also known as a waking watch. The eight blocks are

Dudeney Lodge in Hollingdean

Nettleton Court in Hollingdean

Falcon Court in Whitehawk

Heron Court in Whitehawk

Kestrel Court in Whitehawk

Kingfisher Court in Whitehawk

Swallow Court in Whitehawk

St James’ House in Kemp Town

The council said that the new security staff would help manage what was taken into the buildings and support occupants with floor walks and keeping entrances and exits clear.

A further detailed inspection of the communal gas boiler at St James’ House would also take place.

The council said: “We’ve written to residents living in a number of the council’s high-rise blocks with building safety updates following a series of recent structural surveys.

“As part of the council’s responsibilities under the Building Safety Act 2022 and Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023, the council has recently been commissioned detailed structural surveys on the eight council-owned large panel system (LPS) high-rise blocks in the city.

“Large panel systems were popular in the 1950s and 60s for building multi-storey residential buildings across the country.

“The buildings consist of reinforced floor and roof structures supported by precast concrete large panel walls.

“The surveys were carried out on the council’s behalf by independent consultants which included both observational and intrusive surveying.

“And the findings show the building do not meet the current safety standards in relation to their ability to resist a disproportionate collapse in the case of an explosion or large fire.

“While there is no immediate danger to the buildings – and measures such as a ban on gas cannisters and barbecues have long been in place – we have acted on the advice of our independent consultants and taken a number of immediate steps as additional safety measures.

“Working closely with the fire regulator East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the building regulator and the social housing regulator, we have already introduced the following actions alongside the existing comprehensive building and fire safety measures.

A temporary ban on e-bikes and e-scooters in all areas of the buildings, with the council providing alternative storage for these away from the blocks.

A temporary ban on vehicles parking underneath the blocks which includes the temporary closure of the Chapel Street car park and a temporary suspension of the use of the garages behind Nettleton Court and Dudney Lodge.

A further detailed inspection of the communal gas boiler at St James’ House

A 24-hour security service will be put in place for the buildings to help manage what’s taken into the building and to support with floor walks and maintaining clear entrance and exit ways.

“We will be holding a number of drop-in meetings for all the blocks over the next few weeks to give residents an opportunity to talk to councillors and council staff and ask any questions.

“We are continuing to work very closely with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and will be visiting all residents to discuss the new measures and check fire safety compliance in all the flats.

“The delayed evacuation fire safety policy for all the building remains the same.”

Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing and new homes, said: “We do appreciate this will be worrying news for many residents in the LPS blocks and we do apologise for that.

“We would like to reassure that the health and safety of our residents remains an absolute priority for the council and we are working at pace to put in the additional precautions to ensure the safety of the buildings.

“I will be holding drop-in sessions in the three areas and I’d invite all residents to join us. We will be vising all residents and are committed to working with them as part of our ongoing response to fire and building safety and our duties under the new national legislation.

“We will work with residents and will be led by them on the options for the longer-term future of the buildings.”