A Brighton pensioner who wanted a handrail to help him up and down the steps outside his home has praised his ward councillors for their work to sort out the situation.

Mr Atkins, 84, of Hornby Road, Bevendean, said that he had been asking the council since January to put a handrail beside the steps between the pavement and the road.

He said: “At first, they declined and I had a very nasty fall.

“As well as the facial injury, I bruised my ribs, cut my knee and severely bruised the palm of my hand, trying to stop my fall.”

When Labour councillor Jacob Taylor, who represents Moulsecoomb and Bevendean, heard about the case, he and his ward colleague Ty Goddard looked into what could be done.

Mr Atkins said: “I wrote to the council but nothing happened. They said that they weren’t dutybound to instal a rail.

“My son got in touch with Jacob and so did I and, within a month, I had a rail fitted.”

Councillor Taylor said: “Sometimes the little things are really important for residents.

“As a councillor team, we were very keen to make sure Harry’s request got to the right place and got the right attention.

“I’m so pleased that he’s able to get out and about safely again.”