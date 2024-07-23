The council has fined parents almost £400,000 over the past three years for missing school in Brighton and Hove.

And the number of fines handed out has shot up since the coronavirus pandemic, trebling from 755 in 2021-22 to 2,522 in the current 2023-24 school year.

The record number of fines could well be even higher because the figure for this year runs until Monday 24 June – about a month before the end of the summer term.

The legal firm LawExpert.co.uk said that it obtained the figures from Brighton and Hove City Council through a freedom of information request.

The £60 fines for unauthorised pupil absences rise to £120 if they are not paid within 21 days, with the amount going up to £160 from the start of next term.

If they remain unpaid after 28 days, the council can take parents or carers to court and LawExpert.co.uk said that the council had prosecuted more than 100 cases.

Courts can dish out fines of up to £2,500 or impose a prison sentence of up to three months.

The law firm said: “Fines amounted to a total of £58,320 in 2021-22, rising to £143,280 the following year.

“For this academic year, to Monday 24 June, £185,820 worth of penalty notices have been handed out to parents, giving a grand total of £387,420 in fines issued since 2021.

“Parents who don’t pay the fine in time can be subjected to further action which could include an education supervision order, community order or even a jail order.

“In Brighton and Hove, the council confirmed 101 cases that were sent for prosecution following non-payment.

“There were 1,233 instances where the fine was not paid within 21 days – that’s 24 per cent of the overall figure since 2021.”

The Department for Education said: “Fines are a last resort and parents will be offered support to help improve their child’s attendance first.

“The vast majority of fines for unauthorised absence (89 per cent) are issued for term-time holidays.”

The council has published details about its approach to fines for unauthorised absences and details about paying or appealing against the fines.