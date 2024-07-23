With new album ‘Another Heaven’ set for release later this year via Italians Do It Better, Curses has also announced a run of European tour dates for this autumn including shows in Milan, Barcelona, Paris, Liverpool, London, Brussels and Berlin and here in Brighton at Alphabet which is located at 11 Dyke Road which is literally just up from the main Clocktower by Boots. This Brighton concert is being put on by Paradise Noir and will also feature Nuovo Testamento as well as Paradise Noir DJ’s and will run from 11pm to 3am.

Nuovo Testamento is the Los Angeles and Bologna-based trio lighting up the dance floor with their uniquely dark Italo Disco-flavoured pop hits. Following the release of the coldwave cult favourite ‘Exposure’ EP in 2019 on Avant! Records, their widely acclaimed full length ‘New Earth’ exploded onto the dance floor. Including instant synthpop staple ‘the Searcher’, alongside Hi-NRG homage ‘Michelle Michelle’ and goth-tinged hits like ‘Golden Boy’. ‘New Earth’ is widely considered across genres to be one of 2021’s best underground albums of the year.

Curses also recently shared the title track from his upcoming album, which is online now. Watch the ‘Another Heaven’ video HERE and stream it HERE.

Known for making dark, romantic, cinematic New Wave, threading the visceral connection between 1980’s inspired Goth and melancholic post-punk to the DIY energy of early electronic body music, Curses has previously released two full length albums on Dischi Autunno, as well as a limited edition LP on Paris fashion brand, Saint Laurent, and original music in video campaigns for Dior, and Raf Simons/Calvin Klein. A new album is due out later this year via legendary synth label Italians Do It Better, soaked in the signature Curses’ ghostly guitars and haunting vocals.

Curses has also released on labels such as Permanent Vacation, Bordello A Parigi, Oráculo Records, and Wrong Era, and is responsible for curating the vinyl compilation series, NEXT WAVE ACID PUNX, Via Belgian powerhouse, N.E.W.S, showcasing a passion for New Beat, Early EBM, Post-punk and obscure Italo which gained critical acclaim worldwide.

Live, Curses has shared the stage with artists such as, Nitzer Ebb, Alessandro Cortisi, Charlotte Adigery, Robert Görl, Tempers, Blind Delon, Zanias, Years of Denial and many more.

The UK dates on the forthcoming Curses & Nuovo Testamento tour are:

09/11/2024 Brighton Alphabet (Tickets HERE)

10/11/2024 Liverpool District (Tickets HERE)

11/11/2024 London The Lexington (Tickets HERE)

www.instagram.com/cursesforever

linktr.ee/nuovotestamento