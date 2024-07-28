A Co-op branch in Brighton is due to close for eight weeks for a makeover.

The St George’s Road branch, in Kemp Town, is expected to shut its doors at 5pm on Saturday 10 August.

The store is not scheduled to reopen until mid-October.

The store will be given a new layout and a fresh look, the organisation said.

The Co-op said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to invest in Kemp Town to enhance and improve our store for the community.

“We will be working to develop the range, choice and added services to create a really compelling offer to better serve and support our community conveniently.”

The Co-op added that the nearest branch was in St James’s Street.

The exact re-opening date has yet to be set.