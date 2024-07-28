Albion won their final game in Tokyo with two goals in each half, although the hosts replied once in each half.

Jan Paul Van Hecke opened the score for the Albion with Yankuba Minteh adding a second just before halftime

A great cross from Facundo Buonanotte was met at the far post by Simon Adringa on 49 to put Albion further ahead – as the Seagulls slung in crosses from wide positions.

Naoki Hayashi got another back for the home side five minutes after Adringa’s goal, and it wad the inform Jeremy Sarmiento who rounded things off for Albion with his second of the tour and Albion’s fourth on the night.

Abdallah Sima on loan at Glasgow Rangers all last season, played up front for Albion and looked at handful and young goalkeeper Killian Cahill replaced Jason Steele late in the second half.