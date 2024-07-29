Brighton-born Premier League football manager Russell Martin is due to be honoured this week for his contribution to public life.

Martin, 38, is due to become an honorary doctor of science at a Brighton University graduation ceremony on Wednesday (31 July).

The university plans to present Martin with an honorary degree in recognition of his contribution to football and his promotion of youth sport.

He led Southampton to promotion back to the Premier League last season and is the founder of the Brighton-based Russell Martin Foundation which works with a huge number of young people.

Martin set up the foundation in 2017 with the aim of using the power of football to change lives in Brighton and Hove.

Brighton University said: “Today, and through its Extra Time project, which is supported by Brighton and Hove City Council, the foundation works with all 10 secondary schools in the city and 40 schools across Sussex to identify and support young people who need respite from mainstream education.”

Martin said: “Receiving this honorary degree is a privilege deepened by the fact it comes from the University of Brighton in my hometown.

“The university’s values truly reflect this unique place I am proud to call home. It’s a privilege to be engaged in the work I do and this honour is recognition of the work of the local foundation I helped create.”

The university plans to confer best-selling author Dorothy Koomson with an honorary doctor of letters degree tomorrow (Tuesday 30 July).

The Brighton-based author and journalist is global best-seller, the university said, earning her place as Britain’s biggest-selling Black female author of adult fiction.

The university added: “Having sold over 2.5 million copies in the UK alone, Dorothy’s books have connected with readers all over the world, with translations into more than 30 languages.

“Her 2010 bestseller, The Ice Cream Girls, was adapted for television in 2013 and attracted millions of viewers in the UK.

“Dorothy, who lives in Brighton, advocates for improving literacy and access to publishing opportunities and mentorship, particularly for marginalised communities.

“As well as mentoring new writers, Dorothy works with local charities to offer free writing workshops for young people in need, encouraging creativity and sparking a positive reading culture.”

She said: “When I heard that I was being awarded an honorary doctor of letters from University of Brighton for my writing and work in publishing, I was genuinely surprised and so very touched.

“I also could not help wondering if someone was playing a trick on me! Seriously, though, I feel honoured that I have been recognised in this way.

“I love Brighton and Hove and to receive this honorary doctorate here is incredibly special. Thank you to the university and to the kind person who nominated me.”

An honorary award of doctor of science is also due go to David Webb, the chief pharmaceutical officer at NHS England. He has led a transformation of pharmacy services across the NHS.

The university said: “The honorary graduates were selected for their community impact and commitment to creating a better world through their professional experience and expertise.

“They will join more than 3,400 students aged 20 to 78 and from 92 countries receiving their degree awards at the Brighton Centre. Graduation runs from Tuesday 30 July to Friday 2 August.”

The university’s vice-chancellor Debra Humphris said: “As we celebrate the achievements of our amazing students this year, I’m delighted that we can also recognise and honour some incredible individuals for the mark they have made on our community.”

Professor Humphris added: “Whether it is leveraging the power of football to change the lives of young people, advocating for improved literacy in marginalised communities or transforming pharmacy practice to improve patient care, the achievements of our honorary graduates are truly inspiring.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to present them with their awards on behalf of our university and our city.”