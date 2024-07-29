Not only have New Model Army dropped a new 2024 studio album, it being their sixteenth, but they are heading out on tour across the UK this coming October. These date are as follows:

10/10 Edinburgh, O2 Academy

11/10 Manchester, O2 Ritz

12/10 Lincoln, Engine Shed

13/10 Cardiff, The Tramshed

15/10 Brighton CHALK

16/10 Norwich, Epic

17/10 Birmingham, O2 Institute 1

8/10 Frome, Cheese & Grain

19/10 Sheffield, Leadmill

21/12 Nottingham, Rock City

As you can see there is a Brighton date at Chalk. Tickets for that performance can be purchased HERE and tickets for all concert dates can be found at www.newmodelarmy.org.

The new album is titled ‘Unbroken’ and the tracklisting is:

LP Side A

‘First Summer After’ ‘Language’ ‘Reload’ ‘I Did Nothing Wrong’ ‘Cold Wind’

LP Side B

‘Coming Or Going’ ‘If I Am Still Me’ ‘Legend’ ‘Do You Really Want To Go There’ ‘Idumea’ ‘Deserters’

You can check out the video for the opening tune, ‘First Summer After’ HERE.

The band started writing the album in 2021 against a backdrop of everything that is happening in a fast-changing world and in their own lives. They decided early on that their number one choice to mix the new album would be the legendary Tchad Blake who accepted, and now says “Not much hits me as genuine these days. New Model Army hits it for me. Wonderfully recorded and produced by the band themselves, mixing this album felt like a gift.” Full of guitars, searing vocals and with the emphasis on bass and drums which characterises all their work, ‘Unbroken’ sounds a lot like New Model Army, but different again.

Formed in Bradford in 1980, New Model Army are storming through their fifth decade and show no signs of letting up. They recently released a live double concert album ‘Sinfonia’ in September 2023 – a unique performance recorded with the Sinfonia Leipzig Orchestra at the Tempodrom venue in Berlin. The new studio album ‘Unbroken’ dropped on 26th January 2024. It can be purchased HERE.

www.newmodelarmy.org