Six electric bikes were stolen by a masked gang who smashed into an e-bike shop in Brighton.

Police today launched an appeal, releasing CCTV of the moment the five men used weapons to smash a window at the shop in Brighton Marina.

The raid happened at about 1.45am on Friday, July 19.

The mountain bikes were put in the back of a silver Ford transit van.

The second vehicle seen in CCTV, a blue BMW, was also used to transport some of those involved in the crime.

If you have information to report, saw anything suspicious in the area, or have been offered an electric mountain bike for sale under unusual circumstances, contact police by filling an online report, or by calling 101 quoting reference 96 of 19/07.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org