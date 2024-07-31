Tributes have been paid to a woman from Hove who was killed when a car crashed into her three weeks ago.

Sussex Police said: “The family and friends of a woman who tragically died in a collision in Hove, have described her shining personality and positivity for life in a heartfelt tribute.

“On Thursday 11 July at around 12.20am, Anna Domagala, a 43-year-old who lived in Hove, was walking home from celebrating England’s victory against the Netherlands in the Euros, when she was hit by a vehicle travelling along Davigdor Road, near the Peacock Industrial Estate.

“Anna was treated at the scene by medical personnel, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short while later.

“A 28-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving a vehicle without insurance and without a driving licence.

“He has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.

“In a tribute to Anna, family and close friends expressed how her inspiringly positive personality, generosity and caring ways will be forever missed.

“Anna was a brilliant friend who had a spirit that lightened everyone’s day, and always made it a priority to look out for others.

“She had an infectious smile and kindness that shone through in life and in the workplace, where she had a career in supporting those with educational needs.

“Anna was a gifted musician, she played guitar, and was in a band for a period of time and loved to experience life to the fullest.

“As an only child, Anna would spend a lot of time with her mum, and they had both recently travelled Italy together, exploring and just appreciating one another’s company.

“Her and her best friend would also take every opportunity to travel, go to shows, and take long walks, enjoying nature.

“Her presence is irreplaceable, and her spirit is unforgettable.

“She touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impression that will be cherished and deeply missed.”

Sussex Police added: “Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision, such as CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, are asked to report it to police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, or calling 101 quoting Operation Divan.”