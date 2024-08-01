Brighton’s most famous fountain is to be turned off at regular intervals so seagull chicks don’t get stuck inside the cascading water.

Seagull rescuer Justin King says he’s been called out three times a day to help get fledglings out of the Victoria Fountain on the Old Steine.

After a callout at 1am this morning, when he rescued ten birds, he called on the council to pause the water flow to let the gulls get out.

Within hours, Brighton and Hove City council agreed to stop the fountain at regular intervals.

Mr King said: “At around 1am this morning, I had to attend yet another volunteer rescue where a further 10 birds had to be pulled out of this fountain. I cannot cope with attending this fountain three times a day anymore.

“I run a group based on donations and I cannot be doing this work free of charge to the point that I am neglecting my own day work and life.

“I am also housing these birds myself at my own cost and it is becoming mentally damaging and killing me.

“The fountain does not need to be on late at night and many wildlife welfare issues are coming up as a result of this.”

Councillor Mitchie Alexander, acting cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism, said: “We are concerned over reports of fledging gulls experiencing problems in the Victoria Fountain and are acting fast to take steps to reduce any risk to the birds.

“We have amended the fountain’s operating times to include regular periods where the cascading water is switched off, allowing the gulls’ wings to dry so they can fly off and will now monitor the situation and see what impact this has.

“While we are committed to protecting the city’s heritage and allowing residents and visitors to continue to enjoy this much-loved fountain, we will look to reduce any risk to gulls as much as is practically possible.

“We would also politely remind residents of the RSPCB’s advice not to feed gulls, particularly close to the fountain, and would strongly recommend members of the public do not risk their own safety by entering the fountain to try and remove birds.”