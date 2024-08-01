‘Pride Rock Festival’ is back bigger and better and will this year be taking place this Saturday 3rd August at The Old Market which is located at 11a Upper Market Street in Hove. It’s just off Western Road with plenty of bus stops nearby and it’s not too far from Hove railway station either.

The standing event will see the iconic building’s doors swing open at 1:15pm and the first band will grace the stage at 2pm and the event will run all the way until 11pm.

It’s a rock solid lineup this year with double the amount of artists! Headlining this year’s exciting event will be SNAYX with support from The Virginmarys, Stone Angels, HAWXX, City Dog, Monakis, Queen Cult and MuddiBrooke.

Last year’s inaugural event was a blast! It took place at the smaller Patterns venue and only had 4 artists (Hot Milk, Inme, Stone Angels, and Copper Topp) on the bill, but was an absolute blast – Read our account of that night and check out the wild photos HERE.

Grab your tickets for ‘Pride Rock Festival’ 2024 HERE.

www.priderockfestival.com