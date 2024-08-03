(Review by Petra Eujane)

86TVs – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 2.8.24

January 2024 brought the long-awaited release of new music from former members of indie rock band ‘The Maccabees’, Felix and Hugo White, together with their other brother Will White and Stereophonics and Noisettes drummer Jamie Morrison. Collectively now known as 86TVs.

The ‘You Don’t Have to be Yourself Right Now’ EP released on 16th January delivered four stunningly beautiful tracks with the intricately layered sounds that Maccabees fans would be familiar with, as well as something that seemed more personal and melancholy in the lyrical references.

As a fan of The Maccabees and the very talented Manchester based trio ‘I Am Kloot’, I was also intrigued by the name of the new project. As I suspected, the band name of 86TVs is a nod of homage to one of Kloot’s songs from their first album ‘Natural History’. In an interview last year for ‘The Mancunian’, Felix talks about those bands that we fall in love with as teens and how they stay with you and reminisced on being at the front with his brothers watching ‘I Am Kloot’ play.

With The Maccabees performing their last show at Alexandra Palace in 2017 – fast forward to my eager anticipation of the 86TVs self-titled album release on 2nd August (available HERE) and the opportunity to see the new material performed in the wonderfully intimate setting of Resident Music in Brighton. The release of the singles ‘Someone Else’s Dream’ in June and ‘Komorebi’ on 11th July, including an excellent guest star appearance by John McEnroe in the video, did give fans two beautifully crafted songs to whet the appetite this Summer. The band are now embarking on a string of instore and festival dates to support the release of the 15 track album prior to a headlining tour in November.

Felix, Jamie, Will and Hugo joined a very excited room to perform a 30 minute set of 8 songs from the freshly released album. Felix started the show by checking that we were all alright and remembering that the last time playing here was about 20 years ago with The Maccabees.

Squeezed onto the tiny stage, Jamie played drums in his very joyful and animated style throughout, as well as joining in with backing vocals. The three brothers all took on lead vocals for different songs, with the role of harmonies and layered vocals swapping throughout. Will played bass and Hugo and Felix were on guitar.

First up on lead vocals was Felix for the opening number ‘Someone Else’s Dream’, receiving rapturous applause from the room. A joyous upbeat start to the set that had everyone smiling and rocking along to the rhythmic vocals.

Will took over the lead vocals for the second number ‘Tambourine’, another high energy song to jump to, and instantly engaging. Preceded by comments from Barney in the audience, asking for the band to play louder and Felix pointing out how tiny his amp was. Barney is a friend of the band, we are told, who helped in the making of the video for ‘Komorebi’.

For the third track of the night Jamie began a steady drumbeat as Felix bantered with the audience for longer than he had anticipated. The song is ‘Pipe Dream’ and this is the first time it’s available to listen to. Even though Will discloses that parts of it were originally written in a tiny flat above a shop a couple of streets from Resident way back. This is an infectious number, with the audience clapping along to the ‘hands in the air’ vibe and driving rhythms.

Track four brings a very different feeling to the room with ‘Dreaming’ and Hugo on lead vocals. A beautifully melancholic ballad with an underlying story of sad reminiscence. Beginning with just guitar and a single voice, it builds slowly and powerfully with Felix and Will lifting the sound as their vocals join and Jamie adds his steady beat. Then a sublime instrumentation as the song’s outro. Hugo lightens mood following the sombre song by apologising for providing no humorous follow-on banter.

Another soulful, reflective piece follows with the recent single ‘Komorebi’. The song begins with Jamie’s distinctive drum beats, then Will coming in on lead vocals, but again, lifted throughout with everyone joining in with the singing. An excellent story from Felix afterwards of the song being used as Andy Murray was knocked out of the tennis championship on the previous night. A lovely connection to John McEnroe’s star role in the music video.

Hugo takes lead with the vibe leaning back to a more upbeat energetic sound for the sixth song of the night. With the repetition of the line “Nothing lasts forever – got to live for today.” There is a feeling of positive rebellion with a dash of fatalism in the nature of the ‘New Used Car’. This is followed by lots of relaxed chat between the band members and the audience. It really did feel like a room full of old friends rather than the band playing to their audience.

We are then told that Resident Music has never had a band do an encore, 86TVs intended to be the first. ‘Higher Love’ is a song that definitely takes you higher, as the vocals soar through the repetition in the chorus with the fast percussive support from Jamie. Huge applause and whoops at the end of this familiar song, and it being the ‘end’ of the evening.

The band then proceed to crouch down on the floor in the absence of a backstage and Jamie covers his head, so that we can all chant for more! “One more song! One more song!”

And of course, 86TVs delivered with a track from their EP release in Jan 2024 ‘Worn Out Buildings’. A popular choice to end on with the audience clapping along to the instrumental sections and singing along to the chorus. Hugo led vocals with the song demonstrating how perfectly the brothers’ voices complement each other as the layer the vocals throughout. A wonderfully upbeat end to this feelgood performance.

For more information on the instore dates and upcoming tour, head to the band’s website HERE and you can also catch the video of the latest single featuring Jamie T HERE.

86TVs:

Felix White – lead vocals, guitar and backing vocals

Will White – lead vocals, bass and backing vocals

Hugo White – lead vocals, guitar and backing vocals

Jamie Morrison – drums and backing vocals



86TVs setlist:

‘Someone Else’s Dream’

‘Tambourine’

‘Pipe Dream’

‘Dreaming’

‘Komorebi’

‘New Used Car’

‘Higher Love’

‘Worn Out Buildings’

