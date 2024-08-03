Almost £900,000 in expenses and allowances was paid out to councillors during the last financial year, according to information released this week.

The £885,472.14 total for 2023/24 is slightly lower than the previous year when the 54 councillors received allowances and expenses totalling £912,640.37.

The latest figures include the final month of allowances for former councillors who either stood down or were not re-elected in May 2023, and the first 11 months served by new councillors.

Each councillor receives a basic allowance of £13,593.36, with more for those with special responsibilities such as the leader of the council, the deputy leaders, those chairing committees and other party leaders.

The council’s political leader receives the largest additional allowance of £24,813.33 for 11 months to councillor Bella Sankey.

Her total allowances and expenses for the year came to £38,609.39. She claimed £64.40 in travel costs and expenses, and was the only councillor to claim dependent carer’s allowance of £411.60 for her two young children.

Councillors can make claims up to a maximum of £9 an hour for each child for the duration of meetings, plus one hour of travel time to and from meetings.

Councillor Sankey also had a £273.30 deduction for either a bus pass or parking permit.

Councillor Leslie Pumm was the only other councillor who claimed for travel and subsistence expenses of £38.45.

Twenty-eight of the 54 councillors had money deducted to cover the cost of bus passes and parking permits totalling £7,274.67.

Councillor expenses were published later than the June deadline, two months after the end of the financial year, promised by former council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty in 2022, after the council took five months to reveal the details.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “As a local authority we pride ourselves on being open and honest with residents about our finances.

“This includes publishing details of member allowances and expenses claimed by councillors.

“We recently introduced a new system to help streamline this process, which required some additional time to validate the information, but member allowances for the financial year ending 5 April 2024 have now been published on our website.

“It is important residents see the council being transparent about issues like this and we are committed to being just that.”