A Brighton councillor boycotted today’s main Pride event because of a sponsor’s Israeli links.
Green Chloe Goldsmith, who represents Regency ward, said she would be attending DIY Pride events in protest at Coca-Cola’s involvement in the main parade.
The protest is over Coca-cola’s factory in Israel’s West Bank.
Cllr Goldsmith said: “A significant number of local LGBTIQA+ organisations have called for people to boycott sponsored Pride events today, in part due to the presence of Coca-Cola as a sponsor
“This year I’ll be attending alternative pride events, such as DIY Pride.”
The soft drink company’s bus was also held up by protesters, meaning it was unable to carry on with the main parade.
New Brighton Pavilion MP Sian Berry said: “Well done to the campaigners who have just peacefully and firmly stopped sponsor Coca-Cola’s Pride bus next to Brighton Pavilion, isolating it from the rest of the parade, which is now sailing on by with a small diversion.”
However, her stance was criticised by Labour councillor Leslie Pumm, who tweeted: “Disrupting Pride events helps neither the Palestinian people nor the LGBTQ community celebrating and protesting for equality.
“Let’s discuss sponsorship in a way that doesn’t add to the burden on security and emergency services trying to keep everyone safe.
Doesn’t they know that the majority of lgb people do not support Hamas, the elected government of Palestine, where being queer or trans gets a death sentence?
I do resend two or even 3 things here!
Disturbing hundreds & hundreds of people watching the parade & then to find out after like 30min of standstill they cannot watch half of the parade & had to relocate! They missed out! Buisnesses along the route missed out!
Just because some ‘cowards’ behind masks etc dont understand the work CC does & hiw much they are giving back to communities?!? Under-educated teenagers!
& what has ‘Genocide’ to do with all of this? Saw the posters! That is stupid! You disrupted all those peoples friendly parade of inclusion, openess & awareness with your faces masked! Cowards!
If you want a chat, I am from East Germany & in the age to understand, know more than these teenagers ever can fathom!
This was senseless & stupid! There are other platforms, not interupting hundreds ir even thousands of peolple! & show your faces, then we can talk!
& yes, I was on that bus!