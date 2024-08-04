A Brighton councillor boycotted today’s main Pride event because of a sponsor’s Israeli links.

Green Chloe Goldsmith, who represents Regency ward, said she would be attending DIY Pride events in protest at Coca-Cola’s involvement in the main parade.

The protest is over Coca-cola’s factory in Israel’s West Bank.

Cllr Goldsmith said: “A significant number of local LGBTIQA+ organisations have called for people to boycott sponsored Pride events today, in part due to the presence of Coca-Cola as a sponsor

“This year I’ll be attending alternative pride events, such as DIY Pride.”

The soft drink company’s bus was also held up by protesters, meaning it was unable to carry on with the main parade.

New Brighton Pavilion MP Sian Berry said: “Well done to the campaigners who have just peacefully and firmly stopped sponsor Coca-Cola’s Pride bus next to Brighton Pavilion, isolating it from the rest of the parade, which is now sailing on by with a small diversion.”

However, her stance was criticised by Labour councillor Leslie Pumm, who tweeted: “Disrupting Pride events helps neither the Palestinian people nor the LGBTQ community celebrating and protesting for equality.

“Let’s discuss sponsorship in a way that doesn’t add to the burden on security and emergency services trying to keep everyone safe.